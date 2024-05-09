Dr. John Halm, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Trobu Constituency, has proposed a solution to the unemployment situation of health workers in Ghana, particularly nurses.

His suggestion involves exporting nurses to other countries where they can find gainful employment opportunities, rather than remaining unemployed in Ghana.

Dr. Halm said this during a visit to the Electoral Commission office in the Trobu constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

His visit aimed to oversee the ongoing limited voter registration exercise while also engaging in discussions about pertinent national issues.

Highlighting the need for innovative approaches to tackling unemployment in the health sector, Dr. Halm emphasized the potential benefits of sending nurses abroad.

According to him, “there is a need to export nurses to get employment opportunities after completing their education.”

He argued that this strategy would not only provide employment opportunities for Ghanaian nurses but also contribute to their professional development and global exposure.

He asserted that “the backlog of unemployed health professionals, including nurses, is largely attributed to the inadequate facilities available to accommodate them within Ghana's healthcare system.”

Dr. Halm further addressed broader issues affecting education and infrastructure development in the country.

He attributed challenges such as the double-track system under the free Senior High School (SHS) program to the current government's failure to complete infrastructure projects initiated by former President John Mahama, particularly the E-blocks.

In urging eligible Ghanaians to register for voter ID, Dr. Halm emphasized the importance of the upcoming December 7 elections as an opportunity for citizens to effect positive change.

He expressed confidence that electing the NDC into power would facilitate the completion of unfinished infrastructure projects and address pressing socio-economic challenges facing the nation.