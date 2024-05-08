Destroying Akufo-Addo’s “Legacy” will be in Ghana’s interest

“Legacy” is something that is passed on; it can take many forms, may be of one's faith, ethics and core values. A Legacy may be monetary or asset. A Legacy may come from one's character, reputation and the life you lead setting examples for others and to guide their futures. A legacy can be good or bad or in the interest of a person.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made a frantic and hysterical appeal to Ghanaians to vote against former president John Mahama because; the latter will destroy his legacies. President Akufo-Addo was however unable to mention any of such legacies of his, that will be destroyed by former president John Mahama. This is because President Akufo-Addo has no positive legacies that will benefit this country, all his legacies are self-serving and family enriching, hence his inability to list those legacies.

The president is only being selfish, self-centred in protecting his bad legacies that will only be beneficial to himself, family, and his generations yet unborn.

The only legacies that President Akufo-Addo is on course to leave behind are economic mismanagement, corruption, high national debt, high inflation, high interest and exchange rates, nepotism, bequeathing of national resources to his family and descendants in the form of Agyapa deal, allocations of profitable state institutions to his family and cohorts in order to be able to continue controlling the country even in opposition in the form of the PDS and the recent SML scandals. Others include discrimination, gerrymandering, abuse of power and ethnocentrism.

Yes, former president Mahama will destroy president Akufo-Addo’s legacies of destroying our environment and river bodies through illegal mining that only benefits the NPP party’s foot soldiers, destroying relevant state institutions such as the Electoral Commission by appointing party foot soldiers as commissioners. The legacy of clearing corrupt officials will be destroyed; the legacy of disrespecting chiefs will be destroyed.

President Akufo-Addo is aware of the NPP’s imminent defeat in the upcoming elections and has therefore resorted to signing contracts that have the propensity to commit the country before he leave office. Former President Mahama during his recent visit to the UK to inaugurate a new NDC branch in Aldershort lamented on the reckless and dangerous contract agreements being signed by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia’s government and sent a warning to contractors that “please if they are trying to get you to sign a contract before 7th January, please don’t”. He divulged that, the government have just signed a contract for GHC 2.5 billion to dualise Accra-Winneba road, meanwhile, the government owes GHC 77 billion in road areas which they are currently unable to pay.

Former president Mahama warned that, his government will not recognise all such dubious agreements including the SML and other related ones.

These are president Akufo-Addo’s legacies that will be destroyed by former president John Mahama if he is elected on 7th December 2024; these are the legacies that president Akufo-Addo is desperately and frantically trying to protect by imposing Dr. Bawumia on us. The president’s fear is justified in his selfish grandiose mind. It is a matter protecting his selfish interest and not in Ghana’s interest.

Destruction of these legacies will certainly be in Ghana’s interest, it will save the country from family-loot, and it will save the country from being willed to one particular group of descendants to the detriment of the larger population.

Destroying President Akufo-Addo’s legacies by former President John Mahama will be the best thing that will happen to Ghana, it will be beneficial to the development of Ghana because the said legacies are bad and nation wrecking.

Mr. President, YES, John Dramani Mahama will destroy your legacies because they are bad and inimical to the development of this country.

Let us vote for H.E. John Dramani Mahama to destroy president Akufo-Addo’s selfish and nation wrecking legacies that are detrimental to the development and progress of this country.