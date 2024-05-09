ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Provide immediate assistance to our displaced residents — Oda Nkwanta residents after heavy downpour

Social News Provide immediate assistance to our displaced residents —Oda Nkwanta residents after heavy downpour
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The aftermath of a heavy downpour in Oda Nkwanta, located within the Birim Central municipality of the Eastern Region, has left residents in urgent need of assistance from governmental and non-governmental organizations, as well as cooperation agencies.

Yesterday afternoon's torrential rainstorm wreaked havoc on the community, causing extensive damage to more than 20 homes and leaving numerous individuals displaced.

Reports indicate that several residents sustained injuries from flying roofing sheets during the storm.

In an interview with the media, local officials including the assembly member of Oda Nkwanta electoral area, Bismark Agyekum, and Unit Committee member, Patrick Kwabena Gyemah, described the severity of the destruction inflicted upon the community and made a plea, stating, “Provide immediate assistance to the displaced residents.”

Their urgent appeal has been directed to stakeholders, including Member of Parliament for the area, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, as well as government authorities and corporate agencies.

Victims of the rainstorm shared their distressing experiences, recounting the chaos and devastation caused by the rainstorm.

58202463228-0g830m4yyt-0a8041dd-79ec-4c9d-a421-2e9dbc219aad

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

Ensure private schools employ professional teachers, not SHS graduates —Xandy Kamel to GES Ensure private schools employ professional teachers, not SHS graduates — Xandy K...

52 minutes ago

Alan Kyeremanten was the brain behind Ghana Card not Bawumia — Hopeson Adorye Alan Kyeremanten was the brain behind Ghana Card not Bawumia — Hopeson Adorye

59 minutes ago

I'm not running for office for power prestige, I just want to solve Ghanas problems — Bawumia I'm not running for office for power prestige, I just want to solve Ghana’s prob...

1 hour ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NHIS is working better under NPP govt than Mahama’s administration - Bawumia

1 hour ago

Provide immediate assistance to our displaced residents —Oda Nkwanta residents after heavy downpour Provide immediate assistance to our displaced residents — Oda Nkwanta residents ...

2 hours ago

Send nurses abroad; its a better option than being unemployed in Ghana —NDC Parliamentary candidate Send nurses abroad; it’s a better option than being unemployed in Ghana — NDC Pa...

2 hours ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress NDC left and Dr. Bawumia, Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party NPP Bawumia stole free tertiary education for Persons with Disabilities from NDC’s 2...

2 hours ago

Nana Akomea left and Kwabena Owusu Aduomi Ejisu by-election: Anger is bound to occur but return to your 'sweet home' — Nan...

2 hours ago

Limited voters registration: Don't allow politicians to engage your minors for political fraud —Atik caution parents, guardians Limited voters registration: Don't allow politicians to engage your minors for p...

2 hours ago

Ferry on Oti River breaks down; drivers and passengers stranded Ferry on Oti River breaks down; drivers and passengers stranded  

Just in....
body-container-line