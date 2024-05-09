The aftermath of a heavy downpour in Oda Nkwanta, located within the Birim Central municipality of the Eastern Region, has left residents in urgent need of assistance from governmental and non-governmental organizations, as well as cooperation agencies.

Yesterday afternoon's torrential rainstorm wreaked havoc on the community, causing extensive damage to more than 20 homes and leaving numerous individuals displaced.

Reports indicate that several residents sustained injuries from flying roofing sheets during the storm.

In an interview with the media, local officials including the assembly member of Oda Nkwanta electoral area, Bismark Agyekum, and Unit Committee member, Patrick Kwabena Gyemah, described the severity of the destruction inflicted upon the community and made a plea, stating, “Provide immediate assistance to the displaced residents.”

Their urgent appeal has been directed to stakeholders, including Member of Parliament for the area, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, as well as government authorities and corporate agencies.

Victims of the rainstorm shared their distressing experiences, recounting the chaos and devastation caused by the rainstorm.