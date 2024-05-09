Nana Akomea [left] and Kwabena Owusu Aduomi

Nana Akomea, the Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Corporation (STC), has made an appeal to former Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, urging him to return to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who contested the Ejisu by-election as an independent candidate, posed a significant challenge to the NPP's dominance in the constituency.

Despite ultimately conceding defeat to the NPP's parliamentary candidate, Kwabena Boateng, Aduomi surprisingly garnered substantial support, securing 21,536 votes, which accounted for 43.24% of the total votes cast.

Acknowledging Aduomi's impressive showing, concerns have arisen within the NPP ranks who see him as a threat to the party's prospects in the upcoming general elections should he contest as an Independent Candidate.

Speaking on this on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Nana Akomea made a plea to Aduomi, urging him to rejoin the NPP.

"Aduomi should return to the party. Home sweet home... Anger is bound to occur but at the end of the day, you don't cut your nose to spite your face," Akomea expressed.