ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.05.2024 NPP

Ejisu by-election: Anger is bound to occur but return to your 'sweet home' — Nana Akomea to Aduomi

Nana Akomea left and Kwabena Owusu AduomiNana Akomea [left] and Kwabena Owusu Aduomi
09.05.2024 LISTEN

Nana Akomea, the Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Corporation (STC), has made an appeal to former Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, urging him to return to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who contested the Ejisu by-election as an independent candidate, posed a significant challenge to the NPP's dominance in the constituency.

Despite ultimately conceding defeat to the NPP's parliamentary candidate, Kwabena Boateng, Aduomi surprisingly garnered substantial support, securing 21,536 votes, which accounted for 43.24% of the total votes cast.

Acknowledging Aduomi's impressive showing, concerns have arisen within the NPP ranks who see him as a threat to the party's prospects in the upcoming general elections should he contest as an Independent Candidate.

Speaking on this on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Nana Akomea made a plea to Aduomi, urging him to rejoin the NPP.

"Aduomi should return to the party. Home sweet home... Anger is bound to occur but at the end of the day, you don't cut your nose to spite your face," Akomea expressed.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

22 minutes ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NHIS is working better under NPP govt than Mahama’s administration - Bawumia

27 minutes ago

Provide immediate assistance to our displaced residents —Oda Nkwanta residents after heavy downpour Provide immediate assistance to our displaced residents — Oda Nkwanta residents ...

49 minutes ago

Send nurses abroad; its a better option than being unemployed in Ghana —NDC Parliamentary candidate Send nurses abroad; it’s a better option than being unemployed in Ghana — NDC Pa...

1 hour ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress NDC left and Dr. Bawumia, Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party NPP Bawumia stole free tertiary education for Persons with Disabilities from NDC’s 2...

1 hour ago

Nana Akomea left and Kwabena Owusu Aduomi Ejisu by-election: Anger is bound to occur but return to your 'sweet home' — Nan...

1 hour ago

Limited voters registration: Don't allow politicians to engage your minors for political fraud —Atik caution parents, guardians Limited voters registration: Don't allow politicians to engage your minors for p...

1 hour ago

Ferry on Oti River breaks down; drivers and passengers stranded Ferry on Oti River breaks down; drivers and passengers stranded  

5 hours ago

Presidency declines MFWAs request for full KPMG report on SMLGRA deal Presidency declines MFWA’s request for full KPMG report on SML/GRA deal

7 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addoleft and Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa MFWA KPMG report on SML/GRA deal exempt from public disclosure — Presidency refuses M...

7 hours ago

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission EC of Ghana ‘We’re digitizing our system; payment to temporary staff will no longer be delay...

Just in....
body-container-line