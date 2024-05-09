Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for lacking original ideas.

He accuses the Vice President of copying the policies from the NDC's 2020 manifesto.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM’s ‘Ade Akye Abia’, Asiedu Nketia alleged that Dr. Bawumia has been incorporating NDC policies into his party's agenda without giving credit.

"We haven’t even launched our manifesto but the Vice President has already started stealing ideas like the free tertiary education for Persons With Disabilities and the ICT training programs we had captured in our 2020 manifesto," Asiedu Nketia asserted.

He added, "What happens is that they have our 2020 manifesto from which they copied the things we want to do. Little do they know that we have reviewed the manifesto to suit the current economic hardship being experienced in the country."

"Bawumia is not original. He has nothing to offer. All he does is to copy and paste from the NDC’s manifesto and portray as though it is coming from him," Asiedu Nketia stressed.

Addressing the timeline for the release of the NDC's manifesto, Asiedu Nketia indicated that the party is in the final stages of completion, ensuring that the document is tailored to address current economic challenges.

Referring to recent polls favouring the NDC in the upcoming December elections, Asiedu Nketiah cautioned the party to remain vigilant and focused on their campaign efforts.

"We are aware of the opinion polls that predict a win for our flagbearer President John Dramani Mahama after some eligible voters were interviewed.

“We know victory awaits us and it is good news for us, but we ought to be extra vigilant to do what we are supposed to do before we can start jubilating," he emphasised.