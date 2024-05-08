Even Dr. Bawumia is disassociating himself from your legacies, Mr. President

H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made a hysteric and frantic appeal to Ghanaians not to vote for H.E. John Dramani Mahama because; the latter will destroy his legacies.

However, the President fell short of mentioning any of such legacies of his that will be destroyed by former president John Mahama. This is because President Akufo-Addo has no positive legacies that will benefit this country, all his legacies are self-serving and family enriching, hence his inability to list those legacies.

If the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia’s government has any good legacies worthy of protecting, it would have been jealousy and religiously protected, projected and promoted by the vice president of the governing NPP Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, why is the vice president and the NPP’s flag bearer desperately trying without success to disassociate himself from them? It is because they are not in the interest of Ghana. Even though Dr. Bawumia is part of creating the president’s unimpressive legacies, he is trying hard to disassociate himself from the E-Levy, the heartless burning of excavators, high interest rate, high inflation, high national debt, high exchange rate and cost of living.

Yes, former president Mahama will destroy president Akufo-Addo’s legacies of destroying our environment and river bodies through illegal mining that only benefits the NPP party’s foot soldiers, destroying relevant state institutions such as the Electoral Commission by appointing party foot soldiers as commissioners, because the president’s own vice is hypocritically and disingenuously running away from them. The legacy of clearing corrupt officials will be destroyed; the legacy of disrespecting chiefs will be destroyed.

Why is the vice president not projecting President Akufo-Addo’s records on his campaign tours but rather trying to veer away from them and avoid any discussions bothering on nepotism, cronyism, and corruption, stealing of government lands in porch areas such as Cantonment and Labone, even though he is deep neck involved in these vices? It is because he knows the people of Ghana detest these legacies, the president’s legacies of discriminating and disrespecting chiefs are destroying the social fabric of this country and must be destroyed. The legacy of signing dangerous contracts that will commit and run down this country after 2024 will be destroyed.