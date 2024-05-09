ModernGhana logo
Ferry on Oti River breaks down; drivers and passengers stranded  

More than 150 vehicles and travellers on River Oti at Dordoe-Korpe in the Oti Region are stranded as a result of a breakdown of the ferry on Tuesday, May 8.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the landing site at Dambai, all types of vehicles ranging from saloon cars, buses, articulated trucks, and fuel and gas tankers carrying various goods and foodstuff, numbering over 150, queued to be booked and transported to the overbanks of the River Oti.

Mr Aliu Mumuni, the driver from Accra to Wulensi in the Nanumba North District, who has spent over 48 hours at the riverbank, called on the Ghana Highway Authority to build a bridge on River Oti to aid their movement.

Mr Ibrahim Awudu, a driver, also from Tema, heading towards Bimbilla in the Northern Region, called on the management of the Volta Lake Transport Company and the Government to collaborate effectively to curtail those problems. 

Commander Victor Oppong Fianko, the Operation Manager of the Volta Lake Transport Limited (VLT), in an interview with the GNA, said the ferry had developed an electronic fault and a team of mechanics had been dispatched from Akosombo to work on the broken ferry.

He emphasised that all stranded vehicles would cross late in the day and hopeful the ferry would start its operation fully tomorrow.

GNA

