NPP Proposes Meeting With NDC On Ways To Disband Party Militia

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has proposed a preliminary meeting with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the disbandment of party militias as declared by President Akufo-Addo in his State of the Nation Address this year.

The NPP General Secretary John Boadu said the party can convene “just a maiden meeting to agree on the terms of reference”.

His proposal on Joy FM’s Top Story did little to dissuade NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia that the NPP is pussyfooting over the menace of militias aligned to the rival parties.

Mr Nketia said he is at a loss to understand why the NPP is yet to follow up the President’s call with an official invitation to them.

“We have not been invited to any meeting at all,” he told Emefa Apawu Wednesday indicating his party’s enthusiasm for the meeting.

It has been 20 days and counting but with little sign that President’s Nana Akufo-Addo’s call for the two parties over the menace of political thugs will come off.

The praises for President’s proposed bipartisan meeting made during his State of the Nation’s Address has turned to criticism after he rejected NDC’s call to include mediators in the meeting.

The NDC which has welcomed the president’s call have argued adding that mediators such as civil society groups will help address deep-seated mistrust between the parties.

“Everybody in this country knows that there is bad faith between the two parties,” Mr Nketia explained the need for mediators.

The NDC’s position is supported by at least 12 civil society organisations.

“Why are they afraid that other people come to participate? What is the problem?” the NDC General Secretary asked his NPP compatriot over the phone during the Joy News interview.

But the NPP General Secretary has explained a preliminary meeting can discuss on the need for a mediator although he maintained, the calls inclusion for a mediator is “far too fetched”.

But still, “we can look at it,” John Boadu said. He was, however, unsure of the date to fix this “maiden meeting”

“I believe that by the end of the week if we are certain of our schedules or by early next week we will be able to find some time,” John Boadu said.

He explained that the delay for the meeting is as a result of the NDC National Chairman’s brush with the law.

The NDC National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is being investigated for comments believed to threaten national security which was contained in a leaked tape.

