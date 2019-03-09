Modern Ghana logo

Opinion | Mar 9, 2019

Staunch partisans creating fake social media accounts to influence 2020 elections.

By Vincent Letsa Kobla Djokoto
Partisan trolls have widely adopted a new political technique to influence public opinion. They have resorted to creating fake social media accounts, with legitimate looking users, to push propaganda or amplify content online. The danger this presents is the dissemination of extremely divisive misinformation. These trolls get to disguise themselves behind other people's identities’ and publish things that they cannot be held responsible for.

What are your thoughts on this?

