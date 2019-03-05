How African Leaders Benefit From The US Government’s Global Depopulation Program

A mother and her child wait at an HIV clinic

Has anyone heard of the saying: "Crime is a lucrative business?" Yes, crime sustains the police, governments, and lawyers, keeping them busy, surprisingly, the clandestine biological weapon crimes by the US government, also sustain African leaders.

In most of my publications, I often say that African leaders are scared to demand answers from the US government, after triggering the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (Aids). The initial plan for Aids was to depopulate Africa but something terrible went wrong for the US government to have a taste of their own medicine.

That mistake the US government wouldn't like to repeat after creating Ebola biological weapon. You should, therefore, understand the reason the US government has provided 'Ebola Detector' to all the 50 states in America.

Why Ebola anyway? It takes too long for Aids patients to die and the rapid growth of the African population is getting out of hand, therefore, they need something powerful and deadly to do the job, thus; Ebola was created.

Note carefully that the US government is a professional liar constantly collaborating with the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control to deceive the world by giving wrong information to the general public about Aids and Ebola.

When Aids descended heavily on Africans, the World Health Organization claimed that the disease originates from Africa. Then the German doctor, Wolff Geisler, who wrote the book "Aids, Origin, Spread, And Healing," asked: If Aids originates from Africa, why the continent wasn't depopulated before slavery, colonialism, and Apartheid?

Another important question Dr. Wolff Geisler asked is: If Aids originates from Africa, why thousands of African-Americans who haven't been to Africa before having Aids equally like original Africans? The US government couldn't answer but lied that Aids occurred in America after some monkeys were brought into the country from the Philippines.

From the time Aids emerged in Africa, the US government has been giving financial assistance to countries, worldwide to fight the disease. African countries are included. Thus, after Kwame Nkrumah, the successive Ghanaian governments have been benefitting from the US' financial assistance to fight the disease in Ghana, like other African countries.

Since the year 2000, the US government assists African nations one billion dollars in loans annually to finance and purchase American Aids Drugs and medical services. In this way, African leaders pay Aids loans while the same US government makes a profit from Aids drugs Africa purchases from the US government.

To end AIDS, as a public health threat by 2030, UNAIDS estimates that US$26.2 billion will be required for the global HIV response in 2020 alone. Since corruption in Africa is another disease without a cure, part of Aids funds or loans to Africa pass different channels to unknown accounts.

The U.S. government allocated approximately $2.369 billion for Ebola response activities that included technical expertise, resources to the response and new emergency operations center in Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, while the United Kingdom and Germany donated more than $3.611 billion (USD) in December 2015.

Misfortunes in Africa is taken as an opportunity by African leaders because that's the only way to apply the only formula they know, corruption, to make money illegally. It will be recalled that on January 11, 2018, we published 'EBOLA SURVIVORS SUE GOVERNMENT OF SIERRA LEONE OVER CORRUPTION,' https://bit.ly/2TlV3WL.

Apart from the US government, African leaders continue to get financial assistance from friendly developed countries in assisting the fight against Aids and Ebola on the continent but the fact is that the greater part of the money ends up in personal or relatives accounts to avoid exposure.

If such large amounts of money are given to assist the fight against Aids and Ebola in Africa, which African leader is stupid enough to accuse the US government of triggering Aids and Ebola in Africa?

However, when Trump became president he threatened African leaders to cut off the financial support. That was a bluff anyway. The US government is responsible, they should, therefore, continue the support.

From the books of both scientist Johan Van Dongen and Dr. Wolff Geisler, apart from Aids and Ebola, other biological weapons or man-made diseases by the US and British governments recorded in Africa, are Kaposi sarcoma, Burkitt's lymphoma, Lassa fever, and nodding disease. The latter is sometimes referred to as a 'Strange disease,' by corrupt medical professionals and the fake media, such as the BBC and CNN.

One of the Ghanaian proverbs is: "Something which bites you may come from your own cloth." We have accused the white man of slavery, colonialism brutalities, Apartheid, etc, but the reality is African leaders have played a significant role to the detriment of Africa because of fear and the love of money.

Teodros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of Ethiopia has been appointed by the World Health Organization as WHO's Director-General, to lie that bats and bushmeat are responsible for the spread of Ebola, therefore, how do you expect Africa to be a successfully developed continent?

Until such leaders are eliminated there will never be any progress in Africa despite all the rich resources the continent has.