Urging Nigerian Leaders To Be Patriotic, Selfless, And Democratic To Entrench Good Governance

There is no denying the fact that selflessness, patriotism and democracy are the tripartite pillars which contemporary leaders need to be exhibiting for good governance to manifest across the 36 states and 774 local governments in the country.

The reason for expressing the foregoing home truth cannot be farfetched as there has been quest for Nigeria's massive development. Aptly put, entrenching good governance and massive infrastructural development in the country is not a journey that is shrouded in mystique or reliant on miraculous interventions. It is, rather, a pragmatic pursuit that hinges on the tangible qualities of selflessness, patriotism, and a robust democratic ethos among our political leaders.

Without a doubt, selflessness is the cornerstone of this developmental odyssey. It requires politicians to transcend personal gains and focus on the collective good. The reason for the foregoing view cannot be farfetched as it is unarguable that when leaders prioritize national interest above all else, resources are allocated not just equitably but also judiciously, ensuring that development projects are not just initiated but brought to fruition for the benefit of all.

In a similar vein, patriotism is the fuel that drives the engine of progress. It is a love for the country that goes beyond mere words; it is reflected in actions that seek to preserve, protect, and enhance the nation's heritage and future. Patriotic leaders in this context are those who envision a Nigeria where every citizen can thrive, and they work tirelessly to turn this vision into reality.

Still in a similar vein, democracy is the framework within which these values operate. It ensures that governance is not a one-man show but a symphony of diverse voices, each contributing to the harmony of the nation's growth. Democratic principles ensure that decisions are made not in the shadows but in the light of accountability, with every policy subjected to the scrutiny of those whom it will affect the most, who are invariably the people.

In fact, there is indeed no magic wand that can instantaneously propel Nigeria to the heights of development. It is a gradual process, a steady climb that is made possible by leaders who embody these virtues. When Nigerian politicians demonstrate a high sense of selflessness, patriotism, and democracy, they would no doubt lay the foundation for a Nigeria that is not only developed but also resilient and forward-looking. It is through their unwavering commitment to these ideals that Nigeria can truly unlock its vast potential and embark on a path of sustainable and inclusive development.

Given the foregoing, it is very disappointing that Nigeria which stands as a beacon of potentials, rich in culture, resources, and spirit. Yet, the journey towards the actualization of this potential has been marred by challenges that stem from governance. The promise of good governance remains elusive, often trapped in the web of unfulfilled promises and corruption. However, there is a growing belief that with true patriotism and a steadfast commitment to democratic principles, Nigerian leaders can transform the nation's landscape across all three tiers of government.

Without resort to denigration in this context, it is germane to opine that Nigeria is no doubt a country that can be said to be existing in a paradox of plenty. Explanatorily put, Nigeria’s narrative is that of wealth and wastage.

Without any scintilla of hyperbole, Nigeria is unarguably a nation that is abundantly endowed with natural resources and human capital, yet paradoxically grappling with the challenges of poverty and underdevelopment. This dichotomy, often referred to as the “resource curse,” is a testament to Nigeria’s untapped potential and the mismanagement that stifles its growth.

In fact, Nigeria’s wealth is multifaceted, with its most prominent asset being its vast oil reserves. As the largest oil producer in Africa and the sixth-largest global exporter, Nigeria holds the tenth-largest proven oil reserve in the world. The oil sector has historically been the cornerstone of the Nigerian economy, contributing significantly to government revenues and foreign exchange earnings.

Beyond petroleum, Nigeria boasts a wealth of other natural resources, including natural gas, tin, iron ore, coal, limestone, niobium, lead, zinc, and arable lands.

However, while urging politicians to always exhibit the values of patriotism in this context, it is expedient to also remind them that it is not merely a sentiment; it is an action. It is the selfless dedication to the nation's welfare, transcending personal or party interests. When leaders embody this virtue, their decisions reflect a deep-seated desire to see Nigeria thrive. They become stewards of the nation's resources, ensuring that every naira is spent with the intention of uplifting the lives of the Nigerian people.

On the other hand, they should be reminded that democracy is the bedrock of governance that resonates with the people's voice. It is a system where leaders are held accountable, and transparency, and that it is not just a buzzword but a standard practice. Nigerian politicians holding sways across different public offices should be told that in other climes that democratic leaders listen, engage, and enact policies that emanate from the collective aspirations of their constituents. They understand that their power is borrowed from the people and must be used for the people.

Incontrovertibly, when patriotism and democracy walk hand in hand, they pave the way for good governance. This synergy ensures that the executive, legislative, and judiciary arms operate not as a cabal but in harmony, each playing their role in advancing the nation's progress. Given the foregoing relationship between the tripartite arm of government that is from the federal to the state and local levels governance becomes a collaborative effort aimed at addressing the pressing issues of infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic development.

In fact, it is high time Nigerian leaders had a shared vision of a Nigeria where every citizen has access to basic amenities, where the roads are not just promises on paper but realities on the ground, and where the youth are empowered through education and with attainable employment opportunities. It requires leaders who are patriotic enough to put Nigeria first and democratic enough to serve with integrity and fairness.

Given the foregoing views, it is expedient to remind our leaders that as Nigeria continues to navigate through the complexities of the 21st century, that the call for them to embody these qualities is by each passing day grows louder. In fact, Nigerians are yearning for a governance that is not just good on paper but exemplary in action. The time is now for our leaders to rise to the occasion, and show that they are patriotic and democratic enough to deliver the governance that Nigeria not only needs but rightfully deserves.

Without a doubt, the path to Nigeria's greatness is paved with the stones of patriotism, selflessness and democracy. It is a path that demands courage, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. As the nation looks forward to a brighter future, particularly under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it is the responsibility of every leader to embrace these values and lead Nigeria towards the dawn of a new era of prosperity and progress.