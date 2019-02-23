Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Trinity Spa Bags Health Tourism Firm Award

By Modern Ghana
Dr. Felix Anyah
The Holy Trinity Spa, a subsidiary of Holy Trinity Medical Centre, has been adjudged the health tourism firm of the year at the Ghana Trade and Commerce Awards 2019 on Friday, February 22 in Accra.

The 2019 Ghana Trade & Commerce Awards, which is organised by the Business Executive Limited, had 30 delineated sectors.

Holy Trinity Spa is located in a serene and natural environment on the Volta Lake and is widely seen as a paradise on earth.

It is a one-stop destination for a good relaxation from all the stress and pollution of city life.

Speaking to DGN Online after receiving the award, Dr. Felix Anyah said the spa was established in 2005 and that until then health tourism was not among the tourism products in the country.

He said there were six main tourism products then– historical tourism, cultural tourism, eco-tourism, among others.

According to him, the establishment of the spa has helped to position health tourism as one of the major tourism products in Ghana.

—Daily Guide

