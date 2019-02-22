Drones, Ambulances Will Improve Health Delivery System – Akufo-Addo

The Health delivery system in the country is expected to see some upgrading with the arrivals of ambulances and drone technology to deliver quality health care.

About 275 ambulances expected to be distributed to every constituency is set to arrive in June this year to make treatment of emergency cases more effective.

Nana Addo added the introduction of the drone technology will help deliver essential medicine, blood and blood products to remote communities easily and reliably.

He made this known during the state of the Nation’s Address (SONA) on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

The President admitted that the country still faces some challenges regarding the infrastructure gap in some health establishments.

“Ignore or sweep the problem under the carpet. We are dealing with it, and will complete them”, he stated.

In 2018 government granted financial clearance for the recruitment of eleven thousand, one hundred and eighteen (11,018) health personnel to increase existing clinical staff.