Pass RTI Bill To Deepen Good Governance— Dr Eliasu Mumuni

Dr Eliasu Mumuni, a lecturer at the University for Development Studies (UDS), has urged government to pass the Right to Information Bill (RTI) bill to deepen the good governance process, accountability and rule of law currently before Parliament.

He said this on Wednesday during the Northern Region celebration of the World Radio Day organised by Farm Radio International (FRI) in collaboration with UNESCO on the theme: 'Dialogue, Tolerance and Peace'.

Dr Mumuni cautioned radio stations in the country to be more professional and cautious of societal issues, which had become more complex and required tactful professional training by radio and media practitioners in order not to be the cause of conflicts in Ghana.

He said they should be the reason for the achievement of a critical development need, which implied that, the code of conducts of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) be adhered to.

The celebration, which is the first of its kind in Tamale, brought together the radio stations and journalists across the Northern Region to deliberate on issues regarding the media and the significance of radio.

The eighth edition of the world radio day sought to encourage radio stations, media and government to promote the independence of radio, strengthen its diversity and listeners' participation.

Farm Radio International used the celebration as a platform to call on the GJA and the National Communication Authority (NCA) prior to the 2020 elections to strengthen its ability to monitor and sanction radio stations that broadcast hate speeches before, during and after the election.

Ms Audrey Azuley, the Director of UNESCO said, this was recognised to celebrate the unique, far reaching power of radio to broaden human horizons and build more harmonious societies.

She emphasised that, UNESCO worked across the world to improve the plurality and diversity of radio stations because dialogue on the airwaves offer antidotes to negativity that seem to predominate online.

Sabaa Naa Abass Salifu, the chairman for the occasion mentioned that, radio had been an important vehicle in promoting peace and that media practitioners should be mindful of the kind of people and topics aired on radio in order not to ruin the peace in the country.

He urged the stakeholders and the public to give radio stations the necessary support to enhance peace, unity and development.

Mr Kelvin Perkens, the Executive Director of Farm Radio, encouraged radio stations to celebrate world radio day as part of their regular programming as the public recognised the power of radio as a vehicle to foster tolerance and peace for economic development.

—GNA