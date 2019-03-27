Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
General News | Mar 27, 2019

Group Describes MP's Claims On Their Proposed Amendments To RTI Bill As False

Staff Writer
The RTI coalition says Ben Abdallah misrepresented them to Parliament
The RTI coalition says Ben Abdallah misrepresented them to Parliament

We “call on the Chairman to do the honourable thing by requesting through the Rt. Hon. Speaker to have this expunged from the records of the House,” the group added.

The joint coalition, made up of The Coalition on the Right to Information (RTI) Ghana, the Media Coalition on RTI and pressure group, OccupyGhana had proposed among others, that the clause relating to the ‘timeframe for putting in place the necessary structure for effective implementation’, be amended.

This, was, however, not accepted by the legislators. “Although we are disappointed…we call on all and sundry to support the smooth implementation of the law,” the Coalition wrote.

The Coalition added that they hope that some of their “concerns will be addressed in the Regulations which will come later to operationalize the law.”

Road to the RTI Act

Although the 1992 Constitution of Ghana provides for the Right to Information, the Parliamentary Act has to operationalize it has gone back and forth.

The Bill was drafted in 1992 but was not presented to Parliament until 2010.

327201913618 j5eq27t2gb 1414265609604 3677284977812

At the dying stages of the 6th Parliament, outgoing President, John Mahama appealed to Parliament to pass the Bill but the then Minority NPP – who had won Majority in the elections – would have none of it.

After a lot of advocacy from various civil society organisations, the 7th parliament passed the Bill into law on Tuesday, March 26 2019, ending a record two decades of advocacy.

A caveat in the Act, however, bars it from ‘biting’ until 2020.

—Myjoyonline

More on this story

View More

TOP STORIES

I'll Make Central Region Popular In China—Ambassador

11 minutes ago

Ashesi Berekuso To Be Repaired In 2019 Ending –Minister

11 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line