Aboa wo tu nono: Fella Makafui with the backside, be careful when a naked man offers you a shirt.

Maya Angelou wisely said " I do not trust people who do not love themselves and yet they say to me I love you, there is an African saying which is: be careful when a naked person offers you a shirt." Fella Makafui, the phenomenal woman who turned a menial role of a maid selling bread into a household name. The superwoman from the village, who only at 23 has five business's and a dazzling acting and modelling career. As well as a charity and a business youth club.

Fella makes me proud to be an Akosua, proud to be a Ghanaian woman and I would be lying if I say this woman does not deserve an 'outstanding ovation' like Medikal raps in his song " Ayekoo." However, the CEO of Fella wine and liquor, Fm deliveries, Beauty by Fella Makafui, FM Fella Makafui and Spiced by Fella. Yes the woman has a restaurant, a clothing line, a liquor store, a beauty brand and a delivery business. No wonder she has Gowa's entrepreneurial woman of the year 2018 award to add to her numerous acting awards, has been reduced to her big buttocks and a love puppy as a result of dating Medikal.

This confidant woman who stood up against skin bleaching and the idea of dark skin not being beautiful, by posting a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption ' did I hear you say black is not beautiful' as a rebuttal to the CEO of Zylophone media who claimed dark skin women were not attractive.

The natural girl who usually sports a short natural crop unashamedly in a country were most women feel naked without hair, and still is a sex symbol is a marvel. Fella is too amazing to be doing SHS kissing videos with Medikal in a bedroom to spite Ghanaians or sister Derby, or be doing cooking videos to show Medikal picked her over Sister Derby because she can cook.

Or typing under negative comments about their relationship with Odo carpenter, confirming that Medikal and her had a secret relationship while he was dating Sister Derby and her name was actually stored as carpenter on his phone. Sister Derby mentioned this in her song 'Kalika love' were she likens and Medikal and Fella's love to cockroach love- whatever that means.

Medikal and sister Derby are already known to be childish, silly and immature, so I'm not really bothered about what they are doing. However I worry about what is happening to this young superstar who is a class above both of the former. Who advocates maturity, class, elegance, no drama and sipping water as well as minding her own business. It hurts me to see her out there making a fool of herself, joining Medikal in his childish displays.

Fella if you are reading this you are marvellous woman, and you deserve so much more than a man who not only cheated on his ex girlfriend, but publicly humiliates her and her family, who helped him become the star he is today. Do not get me wrong Fella you are also responsible for having affair with Medikal while he was dating sister Derby. Fella think about it, what type of self respecting guy who loves himself drags a woman he use to love, who he was with for five good years in the mud like Medikal has. Even stooping so low to call her dad a 'dustbin'. Fella you've got it all, find someone who makes you shine brighter. Medikal is dimming your light. Don't become what you hate; immature, in the name of love.

Stay tuned for part two.

By Tuntum Nahana,

Also known as the Sleeping lion.