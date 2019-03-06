Akwaaba Zagadat it's Independence Day.

Enjoy to the fullest. People fought for you to live in a free Ghana. Eat Banku, Etew, Tuozafi, Fufu, any food belonging to Ghana. Dance Agbadza, Azonto, Adowa, Bamaya, Kete, whatever fits your tribes style. Wear Kente, anklet, beads anything representing Ghana.

Enjoy the landscapes of all ten regions. Enjoy Ghana, Enjoy the Elmina castle free from slaves, and our streets that we rule ( even though we must reign over them better) for once we were shacked unable to have self esteem, in being Ashanti, Akyem, Kwahu, Fafra, Hausa, Dagomba, Ewe, Fante, Akuapem, Krobo and all the other tribes. Ghanaians were unable to be proud of belonging to any group that makes one of the eleven regions (now) of Ghana, their home.

We are free, free to do what we want with the country our founders left us to reign over. Akwaaba, Happy Independence Day. There's no place like home. God bless mother Ghana, and those who fought for us to be known as the Black Star. Remember today is also a celebration to remind us to stop thinking our colonial masters are better than us, we still have a long way to go in that respect. From today, remember the founders sacrifice, remember the pain of Ghana's unable to express who they were and the black race was good enough. Then decide to be part of a Ghana which proudly sells made in Ghana, were its citezens are proud of their county and promote their heritage !