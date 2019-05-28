VGMA brawl is nothing new in Ghana

After the VGMA's Ghanaians are in uproar and upset with Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy's conduct. Shatta Wale and his crew walked up unto the stage and Stonebwoy's manager Black Cedi tried to warn them away, Wale's crew didn't stop and Black Cedi punched one of Wale's crew members and the whole fight began. Then Stonebwoy pulled out a gun, security personnel, the police and Musiga calmed the situation. Thankfully no one was hurt and the event will go down in history.

After Stonebwoy foolishly branded a gun, in his acceptance speech he claimed Shatta Wale wants to bring death to Ghana. Meanwhile he was the one with a death weapon. His self defence claim is unfounded, he could have rushed of the stage with body guards surrounding him or let the security around him do their job. He left the armour they had formed around him to go into the fight. He said if he came to fighting he would beat and chew Shatta Wale like gari in his acceptance speech.

A word of advice Stonebwoy if you are reading this don't pull out guns if you don't have the guts to shoot, this isn't the first time. The other times have not involved Shatta Wale. One day someone will also have a gun and won't wait for people around to calm you down. They will shoot in actual self defence.

Shatta Wale too, why would you go on stage ? Especially when the person receiving the award has bad blood with you. It was senseless. Even if it was to congratulate. Now back to the main issue of Ghana being in uproar.

Some claim Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale are bringing violence to Ghana. I thought it was comical. Ghetto boys have existed before they were born in Ghana, so has cocaine, armed robbery, drugs, criminality and everything in between. If Ghana police and government cannot handle criminals, it's not Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy's fault. Also this is a country were politicians slap women who look like street sellers, steal the countries money and slap fellow politicians at radio stations. Some even wish death on journalists, and incite violence upon them saying they should be shot. Have they been arrested, censored and banned ? Are they not a bigger disgrace to Ghana ?

What have Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale done that is so foreign to Ghana. Our doctors kill people everyday unfairly, because they want money and are not regulated, which police man has arrested them ? Who has censored them ? Pastors are robbing people of their money, and issuing death prophecies up and down the country who has arrested and banned them ? Our lecturers and universities who are brutalising and assaulting students, have not been arrested on banned. Kwesi Nyantakyi, Galamsey cheats and judges who let people get away with murder for a small fee, who is arresting them ? However, as a country we won't focus on the bigger problems at large. Who is defending the women being abused, raped, or exploited by men who offer them a better life because our systems for progress are poor ?

Let's leave the music industry alone, it's not spoiling Ghanaians. That job is being well done by politicians, fraudulent religious leaders and people in high profile who never get arrested. As well as big businesses like Charter house who put on rubbish events, with bad security and rig awards. That have cost the likes of Patapa and Shatta Wale the recognition they deserve.

I wish Shatta Wale before all this happened would have decided like Pataapa to not participate in that useless awards show after 2014. Where most musicians don't even sing their own songs when they come on stage and infuse music from all over Africa. When it's the Ghana music awards. Where most of the host have nothing to do with Ghana music.

Shatta Wale is a extremely talented and I am a huge fan. I hope he just learns to do his music and enjoy his money, and leave the frauds alone. I'm not a huge Stonebwoy fan but I love some of his music, and I suggest he also enjoys his money and admit he doesn't deserve all the awards he has. At least sometimes Charter House gets it right Medikal and some others deserved their awards. I hope Charter House never hosts anything again and whoever is involved in the ghana music awards, gives the awards based on music and not on who they like.

I do agree with the ban and the awards they won at the VGMA's being taken off Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy. I'm not sure I agree with Shatta Wale going to court because his conduct to me just deserves a slap on the wrist for public disorder. However Stonebwoy and his use of a gun, not for self defence needs to be handled diligently. His fans should stop supporting his claim which makes no sense. However Charter House should also be investigated for potentially rigging awards and banned for having poor security. People not sitting in the right places is not an excuse. That's their job to put people in the right seat.