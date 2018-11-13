Enough Of Your Unprofessionalism And Alcoholic Journalism

Dear Afreh Nuamah and Komla Klutse.......

Journalism as we all know from the onset has contributed significantly towards shapening the society thereby causing alot of systemic changes. Journalism ought to be positive and should walk on the tenets of positivism. The rational behind professional journalism is to make meaningful impact on the lives of the people. The profession has its serious ethical guidelines like the legal profession, and others so as to check the bad nuts who might be tempted to use the profession to embark on personal vendetta, malice, and ill-will in the ordinary course of their work. The likes of Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Manasseh Azure Awuni, Richard Dela-sky,Benardino koku Avle and others are few fantastic journalists who are arousing peoples appetite to enter the profession through their selfess dedication and professional commitment towards the work they find themselves in. I have always saluted them and I would continue to do that till the end time.

Whilst I do acknowledge these fantastic men concerning their diligent work, let me use same opportunity to lash some few crooked journalists who have decided to throw their intelligence to the dogs due to reasons best known to them. Afreh Nuamah and Komla Klutse's way of journalism can only be described as "backward" and infantile journalism which has no meaningful impact on the lives of the people and should be rejected by well meaning Ghanaians.

I read with dismay and utter shock an article on Afreh Nuamah and Komla klutse's facebook wall purporting to smear Hon.Alex Afenyo Markin's integrity with dirt without any probable cause. In their failed attempt, they linked one lady by name Ethel Mensah to an unsubstantiated allegation against the Hon.Member. Surprisingly, the lady has come out boldly to expose them further. They claimed that, the Hon.Member took advantage of the lady's vulnerablility for his gains.

According to the lady, she was introduced to the Hon.Member by Richard Dela-sky of citifm when she was in a dire need of help. Out of benevolence, Hon.Alex Afenyo Markin rescued her out of trouble. It is also instructive to note that, Hon.Alex Afenyo Markin out of kind heart represented same Richard Dela sky who decided to exercise his constitutional right as a citizen of the Republic of Ghana at the supreme court when the former EC boss, Madam Charlotte Osei's appointment became a topical issue in this country. Because Richard Dela-sky saw the goodness in the Hon.Member, he recommended the Hon.Member to the lady who was in a dire need. Komla Klutse and his colleague should tell us who has ever recommended them to people for help.

This should tell You and I that, if you lack integrity you cant be recommended to any one. When the likes of Anas Aremeyaw Anas are doing critical journalism with the burning desire to help change the system to ensure the betterment of the good people of Ghana, The likes of Afreh Nuamah and Komla Klutse are only engaging themselves in senseless,wicked and unethical journalism because of their stomach.

Hon.Alex Afenyo Markin is seriously making postive impact on the lives of people. Afreh Nuamah and his partner in crime should go to his constituency and inquire from the people. If he is a thorn in the flesh of your pay masters, then i pray he metamorphosis into a dangerous bee so that he can cause them more with his good works.

#Journalism isnt a cheap commodity#

Dawda Eric(Equity)

Citizen Vigilance for Justice

13th November,2018

[email protected]