My brother, listen not to these hoaxy theorists and traders of machismo devoid of sober reflection on concrete reality… it is all right for the first-born son to cry tears of love for a mother forever gone – if you were to ask of me, my dear brother, I would tell you the raw truth, which is as painful as when crushed ripe-peppers are rubbed into a running sore, the trauma of primal screams of birth, the volcanic push into this space of Earth, the primal screams of birth and its mirror-image of death… there is absolutely nothing pleasant or beauteous about death, Mister Stiff, the ugly necessity of a life lived to the fullest extent of the outstretched frog at death – which is plain ugly and painful and paradoxically peaceful after the fact, once the truth has sunk in like lead under water… ugly death which is also a necessary end of a life lived to the fullest in dignity and love… primal screams and the dutiful tears of the first-born son, the most beloved and cherished… belated regret over which absolutely nothing can be done, a death twice foretold and yet calmly foreborne out of its inevitability; that which cannot be prevented save taunted by the celebration of a life lived to the fullest and fullness of time as a bucket brimful of water, concentric rings and gyrations as when a pebble is plopped, the onion rings… Maafio, the sober and painful truth is beginning to sink deep into my taste-buds, like cayenne pepper undiluted by crushed tomatoes at noon – floodwaters of snot-soaked mustache… Maafio, finally, truth has delivered its cold package of regret, its prime content of shock denial and grief; it is the beginning of another trip to where it all began… a journey back into the womb of Earth – Maafio, soon, you shall merge and dissolve into a clod of earth, my earth, our earth, the germ and essence of our being… 11/1/18
Requiem for a Mother-in-Law Gone Too Soon – Part 6
For Maame Grace Afua Ofosuaa Henaku – 1940-2018
