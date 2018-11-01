Requiem for a Mother-in-Law Gone Too Soon – Part 6

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D. The author has authored 4241 publications on Modern Ghana.

My brother,listen notto these hoaxytheorists andtraders ofmachismodevoid ofsober reflectionon concretereality…it is all rightfor the first-born sonto cry tearsof lovefor a motherforever gone –if you wereto askof me,my dear brother,I would tell youthe raw truth,which is aspainful aswhen crushedripe-peppersare rubbed intoa running sore,the traumaof primal screamsof birth,the volcanic pushinto this spaceof Earth,the primal screamsof birthand itsmirror-imageof death…there isabsolutelynothing pleasantor beauteousabout death,Mister Stiff,the uglynecessityof a lifelivedto the fullestextentof the outstretchedfrogat death –which is plainugly andpainful andparadoxicallypeacefulafter the fact,once the truthhas sunk inlike leadunderwater…ugly deathwhich is alsoa necessary endof a lifelivedto the fullestin dignityand love…primal screamsand the dutiful tearsof the first-born son,the most belovedand cherished…belated regretover whichabsolutely nothingcan be done,a death twiceforetoldand yetcalmly foreborneout of itsinevitability;that which cannotbe prevented savetauntedby the celebrationof a lifelivedto the fullestand fullnessof timeas a bucketbrimfulof water,concentric ringsand gyrationsas when a pebbleis plopped,the onion rings…Maafio,the soberand painful truthis beginningto sink deepinto mytaste-buds,likecayenne pepperundilutedby crushedtomatoesat noon –floodwatersof snot-soakedmustache…Maafio,finally,truthhas deliveredits cold packageof regret,its prime contentof shockdenialand grief;it is the beginningof another tripto whereit allbegan…a journeyback intothe wombof Earth –Maafio,soon,you shall mergeand dissolveinto a clodof earth,my earth,our earth,the germand essenceof ourbeing…11/1/18