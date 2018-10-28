An Influential And Industrious Personality, The Story Of Amedume Kwaku Benedictus

At a time that the holistic development of the youth is very critical, we cannot underscore the impact of mentorship and role modelling. Many youths are seemingly in despair and have virtually given up to the increasing socioeconomic challenges precipitated by population growth without a proportionate economic expansion. Ignorance, unemployment, moral decadence inter alia, are obviously on the ascendency.

Leaders seem to be defeated with these convolutedly multifaceted developmental predicaments. In securing a prosperous future, the few responsible individuals who have made it in life must be an inspiration and star models to the upcoming.

Those who are individually and collectively contributing in this regard must be brought to the limelight for others to be motivated or better still, emulate their lifestyles. It is on this premise, my piece today highlights on the contributions of a distinguished individual, illuminating the corners of his world. We must sometimes, pause the monotonous political cacophony to spot individuals who are contributing significantly to the growth of society.

We must celebrate such to encourage many others to follow the path of positive influence. The praise singing on politicians have not since led us to the promise land. We must acknowledge enterprising individuals and use same to tell our current generation that indeed, our destiny lies in our own hands. After all, it is said that a nation that does not honour its heroes is not a nation worth dying for.

Amedume kwaku Benedictus hails from Amutinu, a small town in the Volta Region, specifically in the ketu South Municipality. The thirty-eight (38) year old man has contributed immensely and diversely in socioeconomic spheres. He is a highly respectable and responsible man and possess a moral character. These are major character traits enough to influence our current generation because among the other things needed to grow, character is a foundation.

The brainy young man is currently the managing director of Whiskers International, a multilateral pharmaceutical Company with its headquarters in Accra. His innovations, good human relations, good communication skills coupled with humility and respect, keep this company soaring. In fact, the leadership credentials of Kwaku, as I call him for short, is testified by many who work under him. His ability to inspire and motivate others, his commitment to duty, are the bases for the rise and remarkable achievements of the company.

I always say that competence is not leadership but effective leadership is the combination of competence and character. This is what many leaders seem not to know. In practical terms, Amedume kwaku Benedictus is a reference point or should I call it a case study of my preposition of leadership.

Aside the enviable leadership skills of this man, he is also a known activist in the Volta Region. My observation and quest for historical research establishes that activism is a manifestation of an extreme passion for positive change. In activism, one looks beyond individual interest for collective gains. Perhaps, this is the reason why many activists grow to be famous and charismatic leaders.

T F Hodge stipulates “when individuals and communities do not govern self, they risk being ruled by external forces that care less about the well-being of the village” Kwame indeed, finds himself in the parameters of passionate positive activism. If I had the opportunity, I will nickname him “the game changer”.

If such people were out for themselves, then they would live luxuriously, having made it educationally and economically but Kwame always insist “collective interest for community development” and that when you make it by his grace, you ought to give back to society. It is for this reason; he doesn’t condone anything that undermines the collective interest of his community.

He recently led the people of Ketu South to demonstrate against the granting of a large scale concession to a company called Kisington Industries, a salt winning company. The portion granted to the said company used to be a lagoon of about 6, 000 approximately acres. It was a source of livelihood for the people of Ketu South Municipality.

The operations of the company became hazardous and inimical to residents. Persistent complaints and petitions to the appropriate authorities did not yield anything positive. Kwaku Amedume led the youth and the people of Ketu South to stage a massive demonstration against the operations of the company. As a result, a mediation team made out of the Christian Council, EPA and community stakeholders was constituted to see to the concerns raised by the demonstrators.

To create opportunities for the youth, he has become a philanthropist, supporting many people in diverse ways. He has assisted many people in the area to get jobs and is currently sponsoring the education of fifty-two students. Isn’t this amazing and worth emulating? Society indeed, would have been a better place if we had such individuals who have this passion for development.

He is also taking steps to help many others to go into skills training. This is to help the youth create and own jobs. I am always in support of this skill training than promising the youth white collar jobs. Thomas L Friedman postulated this many years ago that “One of the newest figures to emerge on the world stage in recent years is the social entrepreneur. This is usually someone who burns with desire to make a positive social impact on the world, but believes that the best way of doing it is, as the saying goes, not by giving poor people a fish and feeding them for a day, but by teaching them to fish, in hopes of feeding them for a lifetime. I have come to know several social entrepreneurs in recent years, and most combine a business school brain with a social worker's heart. The triple convergence and the flattening of the world have been a godsend for them. Those who get it and are adapting to it have begun launching some very innovative projects”.

I urge all those who have made it in life to contribute something back to society like this man is doing. Kwaku is an individual to be proud of and other individuals or groups who have the development of Ketu South at heart can partner him in diverse ways to change many lives.

May the Good lord continue to bless this gentleman, Amedume kwaku Benedictus so as he continues his good works for the love of God and Country.

Amen…

Denis Andaban