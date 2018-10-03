John Mahama Weeps Over NDC Abandoned Projects

Former President John Mahama has accused the Akufo-Addo administration of abandoning many of the projects started during his government’s tenure in office.

The former President finds it disappointing that a number of the projects remain uncompleted since his administration left office in January 2017.

Speaking during his campaign tour of the Northern Region, Mahama described the situation as unfortunate.

“It is a pity because everything that we started has come to a standstill. I go round the country and most of the roads, where we left them on 7th January 2017, that is where the roads have ended. All the community based Secondary Schools, where we left them on 7th January 2017, that is where they have ended.” “And the tragedy is, if you ask New Patriotic Party (NPP) what are they doing about the road they will say free SHS. If you ask about the CHPS compound, they will say we have given you free SHS, when you ask about jobs, they will say we have given you free SHS,” he said.

The former president is campaigning to secure his party, the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) presidential ticket for the 2020 general elections.

Between 2013 and 2016 John Dramani Mahama administration undertook many projects across the country.

Some road projects that were awarded and under construction in the Brong Ahafo region before NDC left office in January 2017 are:

1. Kintampo Town roads

2. Jema Town roads

3. Atebubu-Kwame-Danso roads

4. Sankore – Nobekwa road

5. Bechem Town road

Rural electrification

The Mahama government also added 700 communities in the region to the national grid. These communities included Danyame, Nsesreso, Antwirifo, communities in the Nkrankwanta District and 80 communities in the Kintampo Municipality among others.

Education

1. Construction of fifteen (15) Community Day Senior High Schools (Danyame, Techimantia, Techiman, Kasapin, Duadaso, Kintampo, Awrowa among others)

2. The absorption and enhancement of 16 other Community Secondary Schools in the region, e.g. Sankore Senior High School.

3. Establishment of a satellite campus in Techiman for the University of Education Winneba.

4. Expansion of the Nkoranza Technical Institute by constructing eleven (11) new structures for the Institute.

5. Construction of over two hundred and forty (240) six-unit classroom blocks for basic schools in the region. These projects were all at different stages of completion as at January 2017.

By: Farida Yusif/citinewsroom.com/Ghana