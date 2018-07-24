22nd Medical Confab Ends Successfully

Ghana will host the 22nd annual conference of the Association of Medical Councils of Africa (AMCOA) at Akosombo in the Eastern Region on July 22, 2018.

The conference, which will attract about 250 global health regulators from over 20 different countries, will focus on the theme: 'The Changing Landscape In Medical Education & Training', which is being hosted by the Medical & Dental Council.

Participants who are representatives of organisations that are members or associates of AMCOA, board members and staff of medical regulatory authority, medical educators and creditors of medical education, as well as government agencies involved in medical workforce and regulation are expected to report on July 22, 2018 at Royal Senchi Hotel, Akosombo, for the one-week programme.

A statement from AMCOA said the sub-themes which will be tackled will include 'the doctor we want, medical core curriculum & the delivery mode', 'the impaired student, internship training', 'competency-based assessment of candidates and speciality training'.

“The conference will also provide networking opportunities through a unique social programme, as well as offer conference participants the opportunity to experience the majestic feel of Ghana,” the statement added.

It revealed that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to be the special guest of honour for the event.