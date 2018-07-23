Mucus In The Chest: See Home Remedies



A person can soothe symptoms and get rid of bothersome mucus using the following methods:

Warm fluids

Hot beverages can provide immediate and sustained relief from a mucus buildup in the chest.

Staying hydrated thins mucus, making it easier to expel by coughing.

According to a 2008 study, hot beverages provide “immediate and sustained relief” from congestion and accompanying symptoms, such as sneezing, a nagging cough, a sore throat, and chills.

A person can benefit from drinking:

broths

decaffeinated black or green tea

herbal teas

warm water

Steam

Keeping the air moist can loosen mucus and reduce congestion and coughing. The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute recommend using a cool-mist humidifier or steam vaporizer.

People with difficulty sleeping may wish to use a humidifier at night. To maximize the effects, keep windows and doors closed.

Humidifiers must be cleaned regularly to remove bacteria and other pathogens that can make symptoms worse and lead to infection.

Other ways to increase moisture in the air include:

Inhaling steam: Fill a large bowl with hot water. Lean over the bowl and drape a towel over the head to contain the stream. Gently inhale the steam to loosen mucus.

Having a hot shower or bath: The hot water will fill the room with steam and help to alleviate symptoms.

Breathe in the steam for as long as is comfortable, then drink a glass of water to prevent dehydration.

Saltwater

Gargling with a mixture of salt and warm water can remove phlegm and mucus from the back of the throat and ease symptoms.

Add half a teaspoon of salt to a cup of warm water. Stir until the salt dissolves.

Gargle with the mixture and allow it to sit in the back of the throat momentarily. Repeat several times a day as needed.

Honey

Honey is a popular home remedy, and research suggests that it has antiviral and antibacterial properties.

A 2007 study tested the effects of b