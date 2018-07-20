Not Persisting In Prayer

A father related that during their family time each person was going to pray for one person. His son prayed to ask God to help his friend Eddie be better at school because he was so bad. When they got together the next week, the father asked his son if he was going to pray for Eddie again. “No,” the son replied, “I prayed for Eddie last week and he is still bad.” You may be chuckling but that is what many Christians do with prayer. They easily give up praying.

ADVERSITY BUILDS CHARACTER AND CHRISTLIKENESS

Sometimes God sends His love letters in black-edged envelopes. He allows us to taste the bitterness of want and the desolation of bereavement. If you have lived many years, you have passed through the narrows. We have all been there. It looks as if things have got out of hand, and somehow or other we have been forgotten. When there is no one at hand to say it to you, say it to yourself, “God is faithful, who will not suffer the pain to exceed the measurement of my endurance” (C.H. Spurgeon).