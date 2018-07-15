Contents Of Blood Donation Video Claims Are False

The National Blood Service, Ghana (NBS) has called on Ghanaians and blood donors to disregard the contents of a video and audio recording making rounds that blood donations organised by the Despite Group of Companies was used for rituals.

This follows claims by one Mr Emmanuel Addai, an Evangelist, who alleged in the video that Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Chief Executive officer of the Despite Group of Companies used the donated blood for rituals.

A statement signed and issued to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) by Dr Justina Ansah, Chief Executive Officer of the NBS, said the assertions by the Evangelist were uninformed and portrayed a lack of understanding of the blood donation process, hence, the recordings was false, baseless and most regrettable.

It stated that no staff of the Despite Group of Companies was involved in the technical processes of the blood donation exercise which included registration, screening, blood collection, storage and transportation of the donated blood.

It said the entire blood donation exercise was successfully managed by a joint team of health professionals drawn from the Southern Zonal Blood Centre, the 37 Military Hospital, Police Hospital and Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

It said donated blood collected was documented and uniquely identified with barcode numbers in line with the mandatory requirement for documenting and tracing blood to improve blood safety.

It said the Service honours requests for blood and blood components from registered health facilities who present Blood Transfusion Request Forms duly endorsed by qualified health professionals.

The statement called on Ghanaians and blood donors to disregard the contents of the unfortunate recording since the NBS has dissociated itself from the unguarded claims.

It said regular voluntary unpaid blood donors are recognised globally as the safest source of blood for transfusion and the surest way to provide and sustain adequate blood supply.

The Service assured the public of its commitment to blood safety, adequacy and ethical conduct at all times.

It urged partners to remain committed to the objective of saving lives through blood donation adding that 'with the support of social partners, stakeholders and voluntary donors we will achieve a safe national blood supply system that relies on 100 per cent voluntary blood donation'.