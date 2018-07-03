Ebola Virus In Zaire (Congo)

The Belgian medical team, Guido van der Groen, Peter Piot, and Dr. Stefaan Pattyn, in Congo.



Medical history didn't say that Belgium medical team is responsible for the first outbreak of Ebola in the Congo, it rather indicates that Professor Guido van der Groen and Professor Peter Piot are the discoverers of Ebola in the country. What do they want to hide?

Zaire is the second African country endowed with rich mineral resources such as copper, uranium, cobalt, gold, silver, and industry-diamonds.

Sleeping sickness

From 1904 to 1911, when it was Belgian Congo, 10% up to 50% of the population died because of symptoms, which were described as sleeping sickness. They suffered from tiredness, losing weight, hyperactivity, insomnia, dysfunction of movements, and the changing of character.

The diseases showed up in the beginning along the coast and have been distributed along the transport ways of the Belgian colonizers into the interior of the country. The described symptoms differ in a part from those of sleeping sickness.

No biological agent can have been distributed in that way by natural methods.

Tuberculosis

Still, at the beginning of the 20th century, Zaire had been free of tuberculosis. But already in the year 1921, so many Africans had been infected with tuberculosis bacteria, that the colonial masters took steps against the further introduction of tuberculosis.

These infections didn't take place naturally in such a big country, the disease was deliberately spread.

Congo-Virus

In 1956, there showed up diseases connected with bleedings, which killed 255 of the affected. As an agent, a new “Congo-Virus” was named, strongly related to California Encephalitis virus.

HIV/AIDS

In 1957, it was described as a world record and a total of 230 new cases of Kaposi-sarcoma, which is an AIDS-defining disease. In 1959, the AIDS-causing HIV was documented in stored blood. Already, before 1985, there were rural areas whose population had HIV-antibodies at 51%. The virus was proven in 59% of mosquitoes.

The distribution cannot be explained as natural occurring. It was intentionally spread.

Ebola-Virus

In 1976, around a US-American mission hospital in Yambuku, in Northern-Zaire, 237 persons were affected by diseases connected with bleedings and 211 died. As an agent, an Ebola-Virus was named. It is related with the agent causing rabies.

The background of the Ebola virus can be located in German, Yugoslavian, South African and US-American laboratories. In 1967, by respective “Marburg-Viruses” in Marburg, Frankfurt, and Belgrade, 31 persons who made trials for vaccines became infected. Monkeys which were also used for the trials were infected.

Not in Uganda, the country of origin of most of the monkeys, and not on the touched places of catching and transporting the monkeys, animals, or human beings, ever showed respective viruses or antibodies.

In 1975, they caused diseases in South Africa and in 1976 in Sudan and Zaire. In 1989, they appeared in Reston, the USA, among Rhesus monkeys, which originated from the surrounding of the US-Base Mindanao on the Philippines.

If the viruses had not been artificially transmitted on the humans then there should be in Uganda, South Africa, Zaire, Sudan, and the Philippines, at least respective antibodies in animals and humans and reports of the impressive symptoms should be known. No such antibodies or reports exists.

Moreover, diseases from human beings and from mammals by such killer viruses are not known worldwide.

A virus with such a deadly effect, which kills its own carrier and by this commits suicide, can hardly develop by itself. Because of its self-destructing effect it definitely could not survive in nature, but only in the laboratory.

The Marburg-Ebola virus is a biological weapon. A film and a book filled with untruth prepare its commitment, a hysterical media accompany it.

Dr. med. Wolff Geisler

