Charlotte Osei would have turned Ghana into a war-torn country if... – Abronye DC

Maverick Brong Ahafo Regional First Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe known as Abronye DC has congratulated the President Akufo-Addo for dismissing Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Georgina Opoku Amankwah and Amadu Sulley from office as the Electoral Commissioners.

A committee set up by the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo, to investigate separate complaints brought against the three persons by Ghanaian citizens, recommended their removal.

In 2017, a five-member committee was set up by the Chief Justice to investigate alleged act of corruption involving Mrs Osei and her two Deputies.

Some staff of the EC petitioned Nana Akufo-Addo to remove Mrs Osei from office over allegations of fraud and financial malfeasance as well as abuse of office.

Mrs. Osei also counter-alleged corruption against her deputies insisting that she has done nothing wrong and only being hounded out because she is fighting internal graft.

The president, in accordance with the constitution, forwarded the petition to the Chief Justice to look into the matter.

In a press statement issued on Friday, June 29, 2018 and copied to the media, Abronye DC said the EC Boss and her deputies were capable of leading the country into war with their actions.

"If the commissioners had stayed in office for long, they would have dragged Ghana into a war torn nation", he emphasized.

He added that Mrs. Charlotte Osei was bias in all her dealings and stated categorically that per herself interest, she appointed her own Director of Communications immediately assumption of office without nobody's knowledge and also sacked the old Director of Communications.

He thus commended the President for acting swiftly on the petition sent to him and removing the three heads of the EC from office.

Below is the full statement

I am very excited and delighted that finally my plea, prayer and wish has been granted by the president. I will like to commend the President and the committee established by the Chief Justice for s prudent and diligent work done.

As soon as Charlotte Osei was appointed to the office of the electoral commission as commissioner general, she began to be selective.

She was bias in all her dealings to the extent that, upon her appointment, she also appointed her own communication director and maliciously terminated the appointment of the old communication director.

She also appointed one guy as his personal assistant and she was paying him $25.000 as a monthly allowance from the accounts of the commission.

Days after which she was appointed, she reported the accountant of the commission by name Joseph Kweku Asamoah to EOCO with regards to issues related to the Endowment fund in order for him (Kweku Asamoah) be removed from office so that she can gain access to the funds of the EC.

Subsequently, Joseph Kweku Asamoah was suspended by EOCO to pave way for further probe into the allegations leveled by Madam Charlotte Osei against him.

Later, upon further and thorough investigations by EOCO, Joseph Kweku Asamoah was vindicated, and was cleared for no wrong done.

After the EOCO report, Charlotte Osei insisted she cannot work with Joseph Kweku Asamoah even though the report vindicated him for not going contrary to any law.

Currently, Joseph Kweku Asamoah is still at home because Charlotte who was the then boss insisted she can’t work with him for no reason.

It wasn’t only Joseph Kweku Asamoah who was sidelined by Madam Charlotte Osei there were several others who faced same unfair treatments.

It is very good the committee recommended that Charlotte Osei and her two deputies be removed from office.

If the commissioners had stayed in office for long, they would have dragged Ghana into a war torn nation.

Signed!

Kwame Baffoe Abronye

(NPP Eastern Regional 1st Vice Chairman)