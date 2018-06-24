New Maternity Block For Balungu CHPS Compound

A maternity block has been built and donated to the Balungu CHPs compound in the Tongo District in the Upper East to support the delivery of babies in communities within the catchment area.

The Nubian Vault Maternity Block has a labour room, delivery room and wards, as well as toilets and baths valued at about GH¢97,000.

The project, which started in June 2017, was made possible by the Dr Nana Gruer Initiative Foundation, an NGO that has partnered the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in medical deliveries over the years.

Professor Lawrence David Gruer, a Scottish Public Health Specialist, speaking at Balungu, said the foundation was in memory of his late Ghanaian wife who was also a medical doctor and loved to help deprived communities.

Professor Gruer expressed the hope that the maternity block which was built by the Nubian Vault Association with funds raised from friends and other organizations will address challenges of maternal care and new born deliveries.

Gruer praised the medical team and individuals, especially, Dr Daniel Bangre, of Peal Deng, an NGO, that was instrumental in the construction of the facility and pledged his continuous support to the district and the GHS to improve on healthcare in the area.

He praised the medical team at the facility for their hard work and donated a brand new motorbike to them to facilitate their routine monitoring engagements with the pregnant women who visit the facility.

Professor Gruer said the structure was eco- friendly and called on government to emulate that example to address the housing deficits and harsh climatic conditions confronting the country, especially in northern Ghana.

Mrs Esther Cobbah, Chief Executive Officer at Stratcom Africa, who is also a member of the board of Dr Nana Gruer Initiative Foundation said the health of women was key which would inure to the good health of children and the nation at large.

She said her outfit contributed to the provision of communication services at the facility and with guidelines to ensure the project was successful.

She the technology was rooted in the traditional types of homes and urged the District Assemblies in the Upper East, Upper West and the Northern regions to adopt the Nubian Vaults technologies in communities.

Mr Rockson Ayine Bukari, Upper East Regional Minister, in a speech read for him by Alhaji Mhmoud Azonko, Regional Coordinating Director, acknowledged the contributions of the technology to the construction industry of the area.

He expressed government's willingness to collaborate with the Nubian Vault Association to address housing challenges of Ghanaians.