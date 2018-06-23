NDC Constituency Election In Pictures

Delegates of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are voting across the country to elect Constituency Executives.

This forms part of the party's process of electing national officers ahead of the 2020 election.

Odododiodioo

In the Greater Accra Region, Citi News‘ Philip Lartey who visited the Odododiodioo Constituency said the process was a bit slow.

The Member of Parliament for the area, Nii Lante Vanderpuyie was however hopeful that the officials will speed up the processes to enable more NDC members to vote.

“It's moving on smoothly just that the processes are a bit slow. The process and the delegates list is big, and the officials have to go through and make references before we get it. That is what is making it slow. It's not the like the other one where the code is there where you can easily get. This one is a bit cumbersome. I hope we will be able to expedite the process,” he added.

Bimbilla

In Bimbilla in the Nanumba North constituency, voting delayed over the delay in getting voting materials there.

Citi News' Correspondent, Mohammed Aminu said because there is a curfew on the land, the officials have been urged to try and put things in order and complete the process before 6:00 pm.

“We believe that we will be able to complete voting before the start of the curfew,” an official of the party assured in a Citi News interview.

Ashanti Region

In the Ashanti Region, Hafiz Tijani reported that 45 out of the 47 constituencies are voting to elect executives to run the affairs of the constituencies.

“The Subin and Manhyia North Constituencies are not taking part in the exercise as party executives gave reasons to be an internal matter,” he said.

Tijani said voting has begun at some of the centres.

Voters stranded

He said, at the Asawase Constituency, delegates are stranded at the Nurul-Ameen Senior High School as the process is yet to begin.

“Some delegates are challenging some omissions that have been made on the ballot papers for the chairmanship slot. The delegates have insisted that the discrepancies on the ballot papers must be corrected before they will take part in the voting process,” he reported.

He said the development has delayed the start of polls.

Volta Region

In the Volta Region, King Norbert Apablie reported that voting is currently ongoing.

