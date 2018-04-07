GHANA FOR SALE BY NPP: GOING ONE! GOING TWO!! GOING THREE!!! GOING THREE!!! GONE $20 M

I would not have, in my weirdest imagination, ever thought that if any Party could betray Ghana, even to the extent of selling the country for pittance, that party would be NPP. What in the world could have happened that a party that boast of intellectuals sinks so low as to take such a foolish decision and seems to stand by it to the amazement of many countrymen?

Yes of course what the Yankees seek to do in Ghana is not to build a military base as seen in countries like Germany, Japan and other places, yet what the current agreement seeks to do is even worse than military base, in its current form, the agreement seeks to grant the USA the right of occupation and that is worse than a military base.

If a country like Ghana grants a super power an unfettered access to all her military facilities, other facilities that would be determined by the occupying military, the permission and right to build military installations around her only international airport, grant the occupying force permission to construct their own super runway for their huge aircrafts to take off and land freely without inspection, and to use her air spectrum for free and above all, this arrangement has no sunset clause in it, then you tell me if this is not an occupation by a superpower of a weak nation, then what is it?

Remember that this is a nation that is sophisticated in almost everything, they can jam all electronic devices at our airport when they install their military equipments at the backyard of the airport and no plane can land or take off, they can demobilize our military within the twinkle of an eye if they choose to do so after gaining unrestricted access to all our military facilities and can exercise the power to jam all our radio frequencies if they choose to.

I want the yah Sayers to tell me, what the heck will this kind of arrangements benefit us as a nation? You are coming to occupy my land and use everything I have freely and become albatross around my neck and yet you are telling me that would benefit me!!! . If this is not the height of insanity then I do not know what it is.

Mr. President and your party folks, do you think, Great Britain which is the number one ally of the US, would ever dream of allowing US to set up military installations around Heathrow Airport? Hell no!!!. Why do we always cheapen ourselves when it comes to dealing with white people? We always get the short end of the stick in every contract negotiations why? Is it because of inferiority complex or a symptom of “shithole” disease? I want to know.

NPP well-done! for betraying the peoples’ trust. Ghanaians voted for you to move the country forward and if you cannot do that as you promised, at least leave the country the same as you met it and for heaven sake, do not sell us into occupation as the Palestinians find themselves in under Israeli occupation.

NPP "ayekooo"!!!!

Nana Addo "ayekooo!!!

God save Ghana!!!!!

Let us all rise to oppose this military occupation of our peaceful Ghana.