11.04.2024 Feature Article

Why Asante Akim North is Voting For Independent candidate in 2024 Elections.

11.04.2024 LISTEN

Asante Akim north constituency is likely to vote for an independent candidate in the upcoming general elections due to a number of factors paramount among which is the neglect of the constituency by the Akufo Addo's government. Asante Akim north constituency which was calved from the previous Asante Akim north constituency with konongo as the district capital, thereby, making konongo Asante Akim central's capital and Agogo, the capital of the newly created Asante akim north district.

Agogo, which is the capital of the district is also the most populous town in the district with Juansa,Domeabra, Hwidiem and Akutuase as some of the major towns in the district. Agogo can boast of so many institutions of primary, secondary and higher learning. There are about ten ( 10) basic schools including public and private schools, two major senior high schools, two colleges of nursing and one teacher training college. Agogo also has a major hospital that is owned and managed by the Presbytarian Church of Ghana.

Unlike many of the newly created districts that have witnessed many infrastructural development, Agogo has been neglected completely by the Akufo Addo's government even though the district vote massively for the NPP. Ever since the district was created, no effort had been made to put up an administrative building for the district, the MCE and other staff of the assembly operate from a makeshift facility that is situated on a school compound. It must be emphasized that, almost all the newly created districts have been given a befitting edifice as their administration blocks but Agogo has been neglected.

Ever since the demise of former member of parliament, Mr. Kwadwo Baah- Wiredu, who, before his passing saw to the construction of some roads in the capital of the district (Agogo), not even one yard of road has been built in the metropoli. We the residents of the area had hoped that Agogo would have been considered for some road network under the year of roads agenda but till now we have been swerved by this government. The schools in the capital have been equally neglected and almost every one of them is in a dilapidated state. The famous presby school which I attended from class one to six is in a sorry state. The Shs have equally not seen any evidence of development for the past 16 years.

in view of this neglect of the district by the government, the people have resolved that, if voting for a party candidate cannot bring anything to the district, then we must better vote for an independent candidate who may equally not bring any development to the area. However, fortunately for the district, an independent candidate has emerged in the person of Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the CEO of salt Fm who is doing a lot of infrastructural projects from his own resources. With such a good heart, Ohene Kwame Frimpong is the man of the people and all the youth and old are encouraged to rally behind him to win the seat. Agogo is fed up with the NPP neglect and it is time to also divorce NPP. Politics, they say is local so if our continuous voting for NPP can not

bring any benefit to our people, why should we continue to waste our votes? The people that lived in darkness have now seen the light and the light is shining bright in the independent candidate. He is our choice and we will campaign vigorously for him and vote for him as well.

God bless Asante Akim north
God bless Agogo
God bless Ohene Kwame Frimpong
Okitikri !!

