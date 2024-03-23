ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
23.03.2024 Feature Article

Digging a canal to Kumasi is a possibility!!

Digging a canal to Kumasi is a possibility!!
23.03.2024 LISTEN

Recently, Nana Kwame Bediako aka Freedom Jacob Caesar made headlines after saying that, when he is voted into power as president of Ghana, he plans to dig a canal from either Accra or Takoradi to Kumasi for vessels to ferry containers to Kumasi. This statement didn’t go down well with most Ghanaians, especially those in and around Kumasi, however, I personally see nothing wrong with Cheddars bold idea. I see his pronouncement as bold and visionary in this 21st century.

I’m taken aback and dumb founded why many a Ghanaian thinks that, it is impossible. In fact, it might be cheaper to construct a canal to Kumasi for ships and boats than to construct a standard railway line for same. After all, we can build that canal with less foreign inputs than railway infrastructure.

This bold idea is something I have personally thought of and I believe it is doable and at a reasonable cost too. After all, what would be needed as inputs would be excavators, dump trucks, cement, stones and sand.

The technology is also not cumbersome and the manpower required could be sourced locally without resorting to international expertise. Besides, the number of jobs such a project would create would be immeasurable. Maintenance costs of a canal of that magnitude would be far less expensive compared to rail transportation. I think my fellow Ghanaians must stop being petty and think big and dream big. We should never say something is impossible when other people have done the same.

Everything is possible if we put our minds to it and purposefully agree to achieve it, if we think that digging a canal for ships to ply on is impossible in our 21st century Ghana, then I am sorry to say that we are a visionless generation that does not deserve anything better. Bob Marley once said, when there is the will, there is always a way. Americans believe in dream it, think it, and build it. This is how good things come into existence.

More from this author (72)

More

Top Stories

11 hours ago

NETRIGHT begs Akufo-Addo not to sign Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill NETRIGHT begs Akufo-Addo not to sign Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

11 hours ago

AR: Teachers strike biting hard on academic work A/R: Teachers strike biting hard on academic work

11 hours ago

Stolen BVDs: NDC demands investigation Stolen BVDs: NDC demands investigation

12 hours ago

Hon Oppong Nkrumah inspected ongoing sea defense projects Minister inspects sea defense projects in Central and Western Regions

12 hours ago

Alexander Afenyo-Markin Mahama left with one term and his running mate being a retired person shows no s...

12 hours ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch ‘Waste no more time on the 20% deprived school allowance for rural teachers’ — K...

12 hours ago

May the month of Ramadan bring you closer to your faith, fill your hearts with peace – Mahama prays for Muslims May the month of Ramadan bring you closer to your faith, fill your hearts with p...

12 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama What kind of gov’t is this that you can’t pay the little amount due NSS personne...

12 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama during his visit to the Muslim communities and mosque Ramadan: ‘May this holy month fill your hearts with peace and joy’ — Mahama to M...

12 hours ago

Kwame Jantuah Tullow Oil, Newmont won’t leave Ghana because of anti-gay bill – Kwame Jantuah

Just in....
body-container-line