Woman Sells Food In Awudome Cemetery

A middle-aged woman has been spotted in a strange act of packaging cooked food for sale at the Awudome cemetery in Accra.

The woman, whose identity is not yet known, was seen wearing a black hijab busily going about her activity at the cemetery in the full glare of the public.

She refused to give any tangible reason for opting to package her food at the graveyard when interrogated by mourners who had come to the cemetery to bury their dead.

But her action of packaging in such an unwholesome environment is a huge cause for concern, as persons who consume her food risk contracting diseases. It is currently not proven if she has been given the authorisation by caretakers of the cemetery.

It is a fact that the people patronising such food from the graveyard are at increased risk of exposure to biohazards.

The deaths of people can be linked to various causes, including infectious diseases, giving high propensity for bacteria and other micro-organisms to be released into the air to pollute the food being packaged by this woman.

The activities of such traders must be stopped and people must be sensitised not to patronise foods packaged of sold at such places.

