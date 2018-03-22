Health Professionals Must Understand Patients

Sokode Lokoe (VR), March 21, GNA - Professor Margaret Gyapong, Director, Centre for Health Policy and Implementation Research, has asked health professionals to endeavour to understand the 'language' of patients.

She said sometimes, patients visited health facilities not because they needed pills or injections but someone to show them care and love.

Professor Gyapong who was speaking at the second inaugural lecture of the University of Health and Allied Science (UHAS) at Sokode Lokoe, said it was important health professionals understood the beliefs and culture of the people and 'understand what they mean by being unwell'.

The lecture was on the topic ''From the Stomach to the Skies': Lay Perceptions of Disease Causation and Implications for Disease Control'.

She said the social science of healthcare was critical for understanding the causation of diseases and applying the right medications.

Professor Gyapong said in some parts of the country, people still did not believe that malaria or elephantiasis was caused by mosquitoes, making it difficult to change their perceptions.

She called on public health practitioners to intensify education at health facilities to clear myths about diseases.

Professor John Owusu Gyapong, Vice Chancellor, UHAS, called on the Ghana Health Service to give priority to regular education on diseases, causes and mode of transmission and prevention for the citizenry to understand the concept of healthcare.

