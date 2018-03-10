Vote Hon. Kwaku Atta As Ashanti Regional Secretary

Hon Kwaku Atta has distinguished himself over the years as a dynamic person who has the best strategies and tactics to always move the party in the direction of gaining more votes for the party.

His dynamism made the party very attractive. His research work increased the NPP votes in the Asante Akyem North Constituency in the last elections.

He is very approachable, affable and a good political advocate and activist. These qualities are acknowledged even by the opposition in his own constituency.

As a fantastic communicator, Hon Kwaku Atta has enviable communication skills with a high sense of intellectual, constructive, and analytical approach. This helps him to easily communicate effectively to the understanding of even the downtrodden.

In as much as the policies and manifestoes of a political party can be best explained in the language the masses understand, it affords Hon Kwaku Atta the easiest means of an effective communication as people easily associate with him and affords him the opportunity to understand their concerns much better.