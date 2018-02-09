Toyota Cars Should Not Be Recommended For Police Service

Security Analyst, Kwesi Anning, has criticized government's decision to purchase some 100 Toyota Corollas for the Police Service, arguing that they are not suitable, given the Service's nature of work.

Government has revealed that the money saved from renegotiating the contract for the purchase of some cars for use by the Presidency under the previous administration, was used to procure a hundred cars for the Police Service.

The Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid, stated that with the risk of a judgement debt hanging over its head, government renegotiated with Amalgamated Securities Limited, purchasing.

Mr. Hamid stated that the remainder was used to purchase 100 Toyota Corollas for the Police Service.

“Government has however made sure to obtain maximum gain for the public purse and also for ensuring the security of the state.We have reduced the number of vehicles ordered from 43 to 34, which is nine short of the original number. In place of the nine, we have acquired 100 Toyota Corolla cars for use by the Police Service in line with our commitment to retool the Police Service to enable them play effectively, their role of protecting the Ghanaian people.We have done all this with a total amount of US$ 8.8 million,” the Information Minister said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Mr. Anning on Eyewitness News however indicated that, this will not resolve the challenges the Police Service face in carrying out their duties.

“Criminals don’t use the asphalted roads, they use the bad roads and will be able to escape from the Toyota Corollas procured for the police. Anyone on bicycle fit to run will be able to outrun this Toyota Corolla and I wonder if there was a conversation between those who matter on the government side and the Ghana Police Service as to what types of vehicle or vehicles they will need.

“100 Toyota Corollas are not fit for purpose. We need the vehicles, but they ought to have been better operationally fitted vehicles. These vehicles are not fit for purpose in terms of operations or the types of operations that the Police Service use vehicles for.”

Ghc800m for police; helicopters, drones in the offing- Nana Addo

His comments comes on the back of President Nana Addo's announcement of government’s plans to allocate some GH¢ 800million to the Ghana Police Service to ensure improvement in its operations.

He said the amount will be used for the procurement of modern policing equipment and gadgets including helicopters and drones to enhance the capacity of the service in dealing with crime in the country.

In his 2018 State of the Nation Address, President Akufo-Addo said the government is committed to resourcing the police with the necessary equipment to ensure that it carries out its mandate of enforcing law and order in the country.

“The police, the prosecution services and the judiciary owe it to all of us to make us feel and be safe. I do not need to repeat that crime wears no political colours, and I am certain that message has gone down to all…The law enforcement agencies will crack down very hard on all those who would disturb the peace of our nation…We will give the Police the resources they need to do their job,” Akufo-Addo said.