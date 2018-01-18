modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Africa’s ‘miracle Pastors’ Must Be Held Accountable...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Politics

Koku Makes Strong Case For Ghana's Agric Sector

MyJoyOnline
Koku Makes Strong Case For Ghana's Agric Sector

The Deputy General Secretary of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has made a case for rapid expansion in the country’s industrialization drive, at the on-going 2018 Council of African Political Parties (CAPP) African Economic Forum, in Tunis.

According to him, a growth in the Agric sector will bolster the economy by providing jobs for the youth.

Speaking at the Forum in his capacity as a Vice President of CAPP, and also as the President of CAPP in West Africa, Koku Anyidoho made the point that, Ghana is fast-moving in the direction of settling up agro-processing factories to stem the perennial tide of post-harvest losses.

118201890616_6773321779806_2961537977473.jpeg

This he noted, stems from the need to create sustainable jobs in Ghana’s Agric sector for both farmers and the teeming unemployed hands.

118201890617_583999080738_4141795578774.jpeg

quot-img-1A wett Ghana/Togo Voters' Register is called double "bloated Voters' Register." If you dry it, you cannot use it and if you use it, you will invite Togolese to Vote in Ghana.

By: Francis Tawiah (Duis quot-img-1
body-container-line