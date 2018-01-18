Koku Makes Strong Case For Ghana's Agric Sector

The Deputy General Secretary of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has made a case for rapid expansion in the country’s industrialization drive, at the on-going 2018 Council of African Political Parties (CAPP) African Economic Forum, in Tunis.

According to him, a growth in the Agric sector will bolster the economy by providing jobs for the youth.

Speaking at the Forum in his capacity as a Vice President of CAPP, and also as the President of CAPP in West Africa, Koku Anyidoho made the point that, Ghana is fast-moving in the direction of settling up agro-processing factories to stem the perennial tide of post-harvest losses.

This he noted, stems from the need to create sustainable jobs in Ghana’s Agric sector for both farmers and the teeming unemployed hands.