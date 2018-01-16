10 Illegal Miners Get Bail

Ten illegal miners, who were arrested last week by the National Small Scale Mining Taskforce for engaging in illegal mining on the Offin River have been granted bail by a Cape Coast Circuit court.

The ten, all Ghanaians are Tokoli Joshua, student, 20, Ayiku Akle, mechanic, 30, Mumuni Ibrahim, unemployed, 16, Vidogo Atta, unemployed, 22, Evans Tetteh, unemployed, 22 and Richard Atogli, unemployed, 16.

They rest are, Ben Sabla, unemployed, 22, Nana Yaw Barima, driver, 25, Daniel Ayitey, fisherman, 26 and John Acquah, driver's mate, 20, they all pleaded not guilty and were granted bail to the sum of GH?6,000.00 each , with two sureties each to be justified.

They were charged with conspiracy to conduct illegal mining on River Ankobra and also undertaking small scale mining operations without licence contrary to section 23 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960, Act 29 and section 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act 2006 Act 703, as amended as Act 900 of 2015.

The Court presided over by Mr. Kofi Seshie Ameteweewas adjourned the case to Monday February 5.

Prosecuting, Police Sergeant Comfort Akorfa Banini told the court that all accused were Ghanaians and were residents at Dominase near Dunkwa-On-Offin in the Upper Denkyira East District.

She said on Friday January 5,2018 at about 1300hours, the National Small Scale Taskforce was on its usual patrol at Bepotenten, near Dunkwa-On-Offin when they arrested accused who were prospecting for gold on the Offin River.

The Prosecutionn said they were handed over to the Central Regional Police Criminal Investigation Department for further investigations and after that they were charged.