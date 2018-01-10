NPP Government Committed To Providing For All—Freddie Blay

The acting Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Freddie Blay, last Friday gave an assurance that greater opportunities abound for everyone under the current administration.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians, irrespective of party affiliations, to tap into those opportunities.

He gave an assurance when he ushered members of the party into the New Year with a soiree at the Tesano Royal Gardens in Accra.

The feast, which was graced by leading members of the party, including the National Youth Organiser, Sammy Awuku, and the National NASARA Coordinator, Kamaldeen Abdulai, was aimed at showing appreciation to party faithful for their support since the party assumed power on January 7, 2017.

Addressing the guests, Mr Blay expressed appreciation to the members and assured them of greater opportunities in 2018.

“On behalf of the national executive, I want to thank you all for your tremendous support. I wish you all a Happy New Year. It is my hope that next year by this time everyone would be working, businesses would be booming and everyone would be living happily. Greater opportunities abound for everyone and so let's tap into them,” he said.

Rivers to cross

“We have won an election but there are still many rivers to cross; rivers to cross to make this country prosperous for everyone to be proud of. So let's all unite and work towards it,” he added.

Mr Awuku described Mr Blay as a unifier who contributed immensely to the party's success in the 2016 elections.

According to Mr Awuku, his tenure as the leader of the youth wing of the NPP would have been a failure had it not been for the leadership and support he enjoyed from Chairman Blay.

“First of all, let me say thank you to Chairman Blay. He was there for us when things were tough and I'm grateful to him for the unity and stability he brought with him when the party was going through some difficult times. I was a successful Youth Organiser because the other national executive gave me the room and the ability to work,” he emphasised.

He showed great appreciation to Chairman Blay for “giving me the opportunity to work with you."