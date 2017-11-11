Ablakwa Donates Medical Equipment Valued At GHC100,000 To Battor Hospital

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu has presented medical equipment worth GHC100,000.00 to the Battor Catholic Hospital.

The presentation, which included baby incubators, baby cots, theatre beds, suction machine, autoclave machine and a phototherapy has brought to an end 'kangaroo mother care'- the practice where pre-term infant is held skin-to-skin with his mother, father or substitute caregiver.

The referral facility until the presentation was without those medical equipment, especially baby incubators, contributing to pre-term neonatal deaths, currently at 28 per cent of all deliveries at the Hospital.

Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa said the gesture was to re-equip the facility and re-position it as a major referral hospital in the country, following a request from the Hospital.

He commended staff of the Hospital for keeping faith in the facility and giving off their best in the face of challenges and promised to present an ambulance and other equipment to the Hospital soon.

Dr. Bernard Hayford Atuguba, the Medical Superintendent said the Hospital was in dire need of the equipment to provide quality healthcare services to its ever increasing clients from the Greater Accra, Eastern, and Volta Regions and from some neighbouring countries.

Mr Donatus Adaletey, the Administrator of the Hospital, expressed gratitude to Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa for the support and said 'everyone is a potential patient'.

GNA

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA