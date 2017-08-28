Surprising benefits of Soursop Leaves for Skin, Hair and Health

TOP STORIES
Soursop also known as graviola and (Hanuman Phal / Laxman Phal) in Hindi is a fruit that has its origin in the forests of South America, Africa and Southeast Asia. This is an evergreen broad-leaved tree whose every part is useful and has medicinal properties. This fruit is extremely delicious with a sharp aroma and a sweet-sour taste which is basically a combination of the taste of pineapple and strawberry. Recently, it has gained attention and popularity due to its natural cancer cell killing properties. Apart from its anti- cancer properties, it has several other medical benefits.
Soursop leaves are the most beneficial parts of this tree. They have the Acetoginin containing compounds namely bulatacin, asimisin and squamosin. Acetoginin acts as an anti- feedent. Thus, they are often used in killing insects and pests which die by consuming these leaves even in small amounts. Scientific research conducted by The National Cancer Institute has proved that Soursop leaves can effectively attack and destroy cancer cells. In addition to this, they are also used in the treatment of several other diseases.
Health Benefits of Soursop Leaves:
Soursop leaves are rich in several compounds including protein, calcium, fructose, fat, vitamins A and B and the like. Thus, the leaves have excellent medicinal properties making them usable as an ingredient in several herbal health products. The health benefits of soursop leaves are as follows.
1 Treatment of Cancer:
Soursop leaves can inhibit cancer cells and cure cancer more quickly and effectively than chemotherapy which results in several side effects besides being expensive. In fact, research has proved that soursop has an active ingredient that is 10000 times stronger than chemotherapy in fighting cancer cells. Thus, soursop leaves can treat different types of cancers including prostate, lung and breast cancers. For treatment, boil 10 soursop leaves in 3 cups of water until only one cup of water remains, strain and cool it and drink this concoction every morning for 3-4 weeks to determine improvement in the condition. Soursop leaves cancer treatment is one of the most potent cures till date.
2. Treatment of Uric Acid:
Eating soursop leaves can greatly help in treating gout. In fact, many alternative medicines use soursop leaves for the treatment of gout. For this purpose, take 6 to 10 soursop leaves which are old but still green and wash them clean. Boil the leaves in 2 cups of water and simmer until one cup of water remains. This concoction should be taken twice a day i.e. morning and evening for maximum benefits.
3. Treatment of Back Pain:
Back pain is commonly experienced these days, particularly while exercising. Using chemical drugs for back pain can cause side effects. Soursop leaves are an effective herbal remedy for treating back pain without any negative effect. You can boil 20 pieces of soursop leaves in 5 cups of water until only 3 cups of water are left. Drink ¾ cup of this concoction once in a day for relief.
4. Treatment of Eczema and Rheumatism:
Rheumatic diseases are commonly observed in elderly people, causing great pain. Soursop leaves are a natural treatment for arthritis pain. For this purpose, mashes the soursop leaves until they become smooth and apply on the areas of the body affected by pain due to arthritis and eczema, regularly twice a day.
5. Treatment of Diabetes:
The limit of normal sugar levels ranges from 70 mg to 120 mg. The nutrients in soursop leaves are believed to stabilize blood sugar levels in the normal range. Besides, the extracts of soursop leaves can be used as one of the natural diabetes remedies. All this makes these leaves beneficial for diabetics.
6. Boosts the Immune System and Prevents Infections:
The nutrient content of soursop leaves is believed to boost the immune system and avoid infections in the body. Boil 4/5 soursop leaves in 4 cups of water until one cup water remains and drink this concoction regularly once in a day for beneficial results.
7. Other Benefits:
In addition to the benefits mentioned above, soursop leaves are extremely effective in inhibiting the growth of bacteria, virus, parasites and tumor development. Their healing properties make them capable of being used as an anti-seizure medication. They are also capable of reducing fever and lowering high blood pressure. They help in treating inflammation and swollen feet. They aid in digestion and improve appetite. Soursop leaf consumption on a regular basis helps in improving stamina and facilitating quick recovery from diseases.
Skin Benefits of Soursop Leaves:
Due to their medicinal properties soursop leaves are extremely beneficial for health. As pointed out earlier, they are used in the treatment of some of the deadliest diseases. The leaves offer some skin benefits as well.
8. Treatment of Boils:
Ulcer is a skin disorder that is characterized by immense pain and even has the risk of catching infection. Boils can occur on the body or on the face, thus interfering with your skin health and beauty. Soursop leaves are a natural remedy to cure ulcers. You can pick some young soursop leaves and place them on the body affected by ulcers.
9. Treatment of Eczema:
As already stated earlier, soursop leaves can treat eczema in a natural way. You can mash a few soursop leaves and apply it on the affected areas twice a day regularly. This will help in alleviating the pain caused by eczema besides treating it.
A pulp made with fresh soursop leaves and rose water when applied on the skin can be very useful in preventing the occurrence of blackheads and other skin problems too.
Hair Benefits of Soursop Leaves:
10. Get rid of Lice:
All of us long for healthy and damage free hair. But unfortunately, the unhealthy lifestyle coupled with exposure to harmful chemicals and environmental pollutants is responsible for several hair problems like dandruff, split ends, hair loss, premature greying etc. Natural ingredients and herbal products can be very effective in combating these problems. As far as soursop leaves are concerned, much is not known about their benefits for hair. However, soursop leaves have the capability to inhibit the growth of parasites, besides other medicinal properties. Thus, applying a soursop leaf decoction on your hair can help you to get rid of head lic
