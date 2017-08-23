TOP STORIES
Kick Otchere-Darko Out Of The Flagstaff House Pronto!
He may be first-cousins with Nana Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo, but Mr. Gabriel AsareOtchere-Darko has absolutely no business attempting to nepotistically and criminally use his kinship with the President of the Democratic Republic of Ghana to either “hijack” or obstruct the smooth-running of the country (See “Gabby Hijacks Akufo-Addo; Contracts Being Diverted – Rev. Owusu-Bempah Alleges” Kasapafmonline.com / Ghanaweb.com 8/22/17).
Those who care may verify from Ms. Josephine Danquah about me having passed several messages through the officially known last born child and daughter of Dr. J. B. Danquah and a close confidante of Nana Akufo-Addo, to the effect that if then-Candidate Akufo-Addo did not promptly dispose of this scumbag and veritable scam-artist in the making from any association with his electioneering campaign team and organization, Nana Akufo-Addo might as well kiss his dream of being elected President of Ghana goodbye.
Everybody knows that Mr. Otchere-Darko has been boldly and publicly consorting with Mr. Kofi Adams, the National Organizer of the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), for quite a lengthy while now; and it is one of the reasons why Nana Akufo-Addo’s victory lap for the Flagstaff House was unduly delayed. There is also the facile temptation of comparing the cast of characters at the Flagstaff House presently to those that packed the Flagstaff House of previous Fourth-Republican presidents. But, of course, that is the cheap bait of those poised to seeing Nana Akufo-Addo miserably fail in his yeomanly attempt to return the country to its fitting place among the modern global comity of nations.
A few weeks towards Election 2016, it may be vividly recalled that Mr. Otchere-Darko was running rampant and riotous in the Aflao, or South-Tongu, district of the Volta Region trying to create problems for the Akufo-Addo Presidential Campaign Team, by falsely claiming to have discovered some pre-stuffed ballot boxes, which predictably turned out to have been a hoax. I also equally vividly remember Mr. John Boadu, who doubles as both the Acting General-Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the latter party’s National Organizer, sternly warning the so-called founder of the Danquah Institute to slide off, as he did not represent the party in any capacity whatsoever.
Well, as the reader may have readily guessed it, I am not here to repeat my pre-election warning, only to confirm the fact that Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah may very well be telling the public the unvarnished truth. Indeed, when he left the Danquah Institute several years ago, I thought the so-called Executive Director of the DI was going to take up an advanced course in history or political science, in order to make himself more useful and productive in the sub-discipline of Ghanaian or African history, particularly the study of the key role that his granduncle, Dr. Joseph (Kwame Kyeretwie) Boakye-Danquah, and other members of the Ofori-Atta Clan, including Nana Akufo-Addo’s own immortalized father, and our allies played in the epic struggle for the liberation of our country.
The last time that I checked, absolutely no Ph.D. courses were being offered at the Flagstaff House. I also remember quite vividly when The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori-Panyin, II, asked Mr. Otchere-Darko to list me as one of the Board Members of the Danquah Institute, but this SOB would not pick my five or six calls at the instance of the Okyenhene who was on the other line and wracked with incredulity. This SOB probably thought I was a “freeloading nobody” on a quest for undeserved recognition. He would later confirm my suspicion by presuming to lecture me of who Dr. Danquah, my own great-granduncle was, and how privileged I needed to feel for having my name associated with an institution established in his name!
Maybe Mr. Otchere-Darko ought to have first researched the origin of my name and background before so unwisely exposing himself to such withering ridicule and ignominy. He wouldn’t also allow me to hit back at Akufo-Addo’s Trokosi Nationalist Detractors like Mr. Michael Dokosi because in the rancid words of this political scumbag, “Don’t you know Michael Dokosi is an old critic of Nana Akufo-Addo?” You get the drift here, dear reader, or don’t you?
