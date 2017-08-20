TOP STORIES
Binaba Health Centre gets mechanized bore hole
Binaba (U/E), Aug. 20, GNA - The Water Aid Commission in collaboration with its development partners has commissioned a mechanized water pump facility at a cost of GH ¢ 15,000 for the Binaba Health Centre in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.
The solar power pump is expected to pump 20,000 litres of water per day to the centre and the community on a daily bases.
Mr Abdul-Nashiru Mohammed, the Country Director of Water Aid, who commissioned the facility on Thursday, said it serve the water needs of the centre and the community.
He said it would make women in the area more productive since they would no longer spend time to go in search of water and school children would also have time for their studies.
Mr Mohammed said the Commission has been working in Ghana for the past thirty years and was focused on providing portable drinking water for communities to serve their water needs.
Mr Mohammed said the Commission was currently working with twelve communities in four districts in the Upper East Region, providing water to health facilities.
He said many of the water facilities collapsed due to lack of managerial skills and called on the authorities of the centre to see to it that it was well managed and maintained to enable it last long.
Mr David Naaire, the Coordinating Director of the Bawku West District Assembly, said the support of Water Aid would help ease the water difficulties experienced by the centre and urged the authorities of the health centre to maintain the facility. GNA
By Jerry Azanduna, GNA
