More teachers receive training on reading and writing in local languages

GNA
45 minutes ago | Education

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/A), Aug. 17, GNA - Two hundred and eighty teachers in the Dormaa Central Municipality are currently undergoing training in reading and writing of eleven local languages.

It is to equip the teachers with the skills to be able to impart to the pupils in Kindergarten Two, Primary One and Primary Two stages the right knowledge and ability to familiarise themselves with the local languages.

Mr Nicholas Asamoah, a facilitator of the programme, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Tuesday at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

He said research has shown that less than two per cent of children in public schools were able to read and write in familiar Ghanaian languages and become effective in communicating in oral English.

Mr Asamoah said through the training programme, the children would be positioned better to communicate effectively in their native languages which could easily be translated into a second language as claimed by experts.

He said 100 districts in the country were benefiting from the training programme sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in partnership with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and Ministry of Education with an amount of 170 million US Dollars.

Mr Asamoah said the two-week programme slated to end on Saturday August 19 was designed to train 140 participants including head teachers and curriculum leaders per week.

GNA

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA

Education

