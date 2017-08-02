TOP STORIES
Invisible Forces Can’t Threaten us – John Boadu
The acting General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu has dismissed threats issued to government by members of the Invisible forces as gobbledygook.
According to him, even though, their demands for jobs is not surprising due to the pervasive nature of unemployment in the country, the aggression with which they are demanding employment are unacceptable.
“I have raised concerns about the mode, it is not proper. You can’t threaten anybody,” he told Accra-based Joy FM, adding that the security forces are well “aware and awake” to deal with any deviant behavior.
“We will deal with anybody who feels that he can take the law into his owns hands,” he warned.
According to the Invisible Forces, officials of the Akufo-Addo government, who hitherto to the elections were on good terms with them, suddenly do not pick up their calls if they call them.
“We mobilized ourselves to come and meet you and you promised us that there are some jobs on the way coming, we exchanged numbers with those that were supposed to employ us. I have called them for almost two months now, nobody is ready to answer my calls.
“And we are the soldiers and will still be the soldiers. Please, we want to tell our people, if they will not give us jobs to do, what happened in Kumasi will happen in Accra.
“We are even ashamed, some of us are home and they are laughing at us,” an angry member of the group said Tuesday August 2, 2017.
