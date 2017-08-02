modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Invisible Forces Can’t Threaten us – John Boadu

Starrfmonline.com
22 minutes ago | NPP News

The acting General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu has dismissed threats issued to government by members of the Invisible forces as gobbledygook.

According to him, even though, their demands for jobs is not surprising due to the pervasive nature of unemployment in the country, the aggression with which they are demanding employment are unacceptable.

“I have raised concerns about the mode, it is not proper. You can’t threaten anybody,” he told Accra-based Joy FM, adding that the security forces are well “aware and awake” to deal with any deviant behavior.

“We will deal with anybody who feels that he can take the law into his owns hands,” he warned.

According to the Invisible Forces, officials of the Akufo-Addo government, who hitherto to the elections were on good terms with them, suddenly do not pick up their calls if they call them.

“We mobilized ourselves to come and meet you and you promised us that there are some jobs on the way coming, we exchanged numbers with those that were supposed to employ us. I have called them for almost two months now, nobody is ready to answer my calls.

“And we are the soldiers and will still be the soldiers. Please, we want to tell our people, if they will not give us jobs to do, what happened in Kumasi will happen in Accra.

“We are even ashamed, some of us are home and they are laughing at us,” an angry member of the group said Tuesday August 2, 2017.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

NPP News

TOP STORIES

Invisible Forces Can’t Threaten us – John Boadu

22 minutes ago

Government Advised Against Monopoly In Towing Services

26 minutes ago

quot-img-1Check yourself before you wreck yourself.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (D quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37324.3776
Euro5.16625.1698
Pound Sterling5.78625.7938
Swiss Franc4.53184.5342
Canadian Dollar3.50273.5061
S/African Rand0.32990.3302
Australian Dollar3.49373.4994
body-container-line