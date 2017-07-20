modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Canadian MPs to visit Ghana

GNA
1 hour ago | Politics

Accra, July 20, GNA - Ms Heather Cameron, the Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana has announced that a delegation from the Canadian Parliament would visit the Parliament of Ghana in August this year.

She said the delegation who are on a tour of the West African region would visit the Parliaments of Ghana and Senegal.

Ms Heather Cameron made the announcement when she paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye at his Office in the Parliament House.

The discussion between the two people centred on strengthening the existing cooperation among the Parliaments of Ghana and that of Canada and is expected that the visit by the delegation would deepen cooperation between Ghanaian and Canadian Parliaments.

The Canadian government is one of the few organisations that had supported Ghanaian Parliament tremendously.

The Speaker and the Leadership of Parliament would use the visit to deepen cooperation and ensure cordial exchanges between Ghanaian Members of Parliament (MPs) and their Canadian counterparts.

The visit is also intended to ensure that MPs and staff at the Parliament House are exposed to the best practices around the world.

GNA

By Christopher Arko, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Politics

TOP STORIES

We are not against Office of Special Prosecutor's Bill- Minority

7 hours ago

Hot Audio: Inusah Fuseini replies Akufo-Addo: I want to be your "Secur...

7 hours ago

quot-img-1IN GHANA, EVEN SHEEP HAVE LEARN TO CROSS STREETS VIA ZEBRA CROSSINGS DUE TO EXCESSIVE SUFFERING

By: PAF quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36824.3724
Euro5.08565.0897
Pound Sterling5.66645.6745
Swiss Franc4.59904.6014
Canadian Dollar3.46723.4694
S/African Rand0.33550.3359
Australian Dollar3.47523.4830
body-container-line