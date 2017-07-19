TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
KOFIH donates medical equipment to GHS
Accra, July 19, GNA - The Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) has donated medical equipment valued at $24,629 to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to improve maternal and child health in the Volta Region.
The items include ultrasound machine, fetal dopplers, stethoscopes, aneroid blood pressure, automatic blood pressure, delivery bed, optical microscope, suction machine and sterilizer.
The initiative is in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the GHS for developing maternal new-born and child healthcare project in Krachi West, Krachi Nchumuru, Hohoe and Afadjato South districts.
Mr Sung-Soo Kim, the Ambassador of Korea, handing over the equipment, said the donation formed part of the Maternal and Neo-natal Healthcare (MNCH) project in the Volta Region to promote safe delivery and antenatal care.
He said this would improve the quality of care for pregnant women and new-born and encourage the medical staffs in the area to give off their best.
Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, the Director General of the GHS, expressed gratitude to the KOFIH for the numerous support it is rendering to Ghana and said this would enhance health delivery in the respective districts.
He said KOFIH, since 2014, had been providing support to the health sector including the National Health Insurance Policy Cooperation Project, middle to long-term invitational training for health workers, renovation of national Prosthetic and Orthotics Centre Project and carrying out (MNCH) improvement projects in the Volta Region.
Dr Nsiah-Asare said all these, especially with the modernisation of the prosthetic and orthotics centres, would increase the quality and quantity of service delivered, which would be forwarding steps of universal health coverage for disabled and injured patients.
GNA
By Samira Larbie, GNA
Health