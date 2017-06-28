TOP STORIES
World Sickle Cell Day Celebrated In Obuasi
The Obuasi office of the Information Services Department (I.S.D) in partnership with Anglogold Ashanti has successfully organized series of programmes to mark this year’s edition of world sickle cell day in Obuasi. The programme which took place between Monday, 19th June and Friday, 23rd June, 2017 was under the theme KNOW YOUR SICKLE CELL STATUS NOW and it included a walk/float through the principal streets of Obuasi , a Free Sickling test or screening and education at the Obuasi Central mosque.
Commenting on the rationale behind the programme, the Municipal Information Officer for the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Mr. Sampson Manu said statistics from the Obuasi Health Directorate points to the fact that between 2015 and 2016, a total of 436 and 936 people reported of the disease in the Municipality respectively, which represented more than 100% surge. This, he said, coupled with low publicity or public education called for the intervention of ISD, obuasi office.
With funds mainly through sponsorship from corporate institutions such as Anglogold Ashanti, Ghana Revenue Authority, Obuasi , Ghana Commercial Bank, COFKANS Hotel , Dr. Patrick Boakye Yiadom, Member of Parliament, Obuasi East, MEDILAB Diagnostic Services and the support of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, more than 100 people benefited from the free screening which was the first of its kind in the Municipality.
A Community Relations Officer of Anglogold Ashanti,Edmund Oduro Agyei also posited that AGA partnered ISD, obuasi to organize a successful sickle cell awareness program because the mining company prioritizes health issues in the Municipality.
Sickle cell is a group of disorders that affects hemoglobin, the molecule in the red blood cell that delivers oxygen to cells throughout the body. The signs and symptoms of sickle cell disease usually begin in early childhood and it includes repeated infection and periodic episodes of pain.
It is estimated that about 2% of newly born babies in Ghana are affected by the disease whiles over 95% of children born with the disease in Africa die before the age of 5 years.
