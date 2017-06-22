TOP STORIES
Perseus Mining donates to fight TB in Ghana
Accra June 21, GNA - Persues Mining Ghana Limited, on Wednesday, donated GHÈ¼215,000.00 to the National Tuberculosis Control Programme (NTP) to help organise the 20th Union Africa Conference (UAC) on Tuberculosis (TB).
The Union African Conference, to he hosted in Ghana in July, aims at accelerating the implementation to end the epidemic of TB and it related diseases as well as Tobacco.
It would also unearth new findings that could empower stakeholders to fight TB on the continent.
Nana Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, King and President of Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Council who doubles as the National TB Ambassador and the Board Chairman of Purseus Mining Limited who received the cheque on behalf of NTP said 'TB is curable when resources are available', hence, his enthusiasm about the donation.
The ambassador urged corporate Ghana to come on board to support the efforts of the National TB Programme to help the country's drive towards ending TB before the target year 2035 as set in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fulfill the Global end TB Strategic Plan.
Mr Stephen Ndede, the General Manager of Persues Mining Limited said the company was committed to helping eradicate TB in Ghana since the disease affected not only the poor but the rich as well.
He said the disease should have been eradicated long ago but lack of resources and support had retarded the process accounting for its high prevalence in the country.
Mr Ndede reiterated the need for individuals and stakeholders to join hands in mobilizing resources to end the spread of the disease.
Dr Frank Bonsu, Programme Manager for the National TB Control Programme who received the cheque on behalf of the Union commended Perseus Mining for their financial support and described the gesture as the first of its kind to help create awareness, remove stigma and prevent TB.
'We have never ever, in the lives of the National TB Control Programme, seen a single company donating such an amount to help fight the TB', he added.
Dr Bonsu noted that Ghana was chosen to organise the conference due to its immense contribution towards the fight against TB.
He explained that Ghana has introduced unique innovation to help in the swift detection of one's state regarding TB, which will offer other participating countries to opportunity to witness and learn from Ghana
Dr Bonsu said the programme will also be used to demystify the disease, mobilize resources and create more awareness to end it.
GNA
By Agnes Ansah, GNA
